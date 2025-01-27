Lifestyle

Lunch box tips for fussy kids

From boring staples to colourful additions, see how you can make small tweaks to help your children enjoy their meals

27 January 2025 - 10:30 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Having a hard time making your bundle of joy's lunch box appealing? Here are hacks to make preparation easier. Stock photo.
Having a hard time making your bundle of joy's lunch box appealing? Here are hacks to make preparation easier. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/supernam

Whether lunch boxes return untouched or your kids gag when they are being prepped, trying to get your children to eat anything but tuck shop treats can be a nightmare. This is especially true when it comes to kids who are fussy eaters with a long list of foods they do not want to eat.

Cape Town-based cooking company Krazy Kiwi Kookbox has offered alternatives to family-oriented meals and found a solution to keep lunch boxes exciting, specially for fussy eaters:

  • Keep it small: Bite-sized items are less overwhelming.
  • Make it colourful: A mix of bright colours can make the meal more appealing.
  • Offer variety: Include different textures and flavours to keep things interesting.
  • Getting involved: Let them help choose or pack their lunch to increase the chance they’ll eat it.

 

Bring some colour to your child's lunch box with fruit skewers.
Bring some colour to your child's lunch box with fruit skewers.
Image: Supplied

Must-have main ingredients

  • Mini sandwich skewers: Thread small squares of wholegrain bread, cheese, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber on to skewers for a fun twist on sandwiches.
  • DIY wraps: Provide a small wholegrain wrap with shredded chicken, grated cheese and a few veggies (such as carrots or lettuce) for them to assemble themselves.
  • Egg and veggie cups: Whisk eggs with diced veggies and bake in muffin tins for protein-packed mini quiches.

Schoolyard snacking

  • Fruit kebabs: Alternate pieces of colourful fruit (such as grapes, apple slices and strawberries) on skewers.
  • Homemade Popcorn: Try air-popped popcorn with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a pinch of sea salt for a crunchy and healthy snack.
  • Veggie sticks and dip: Pack carrot, cucumber and bell pepper strips with a small container of hummus or cream cheese.

Sweet tooth

  • Frozen yoghurt drops: Pipe small squirts of yoghurt on to a tray and freeze for a refreshing treat.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Tupperware: the end of an era

The brand was so much more than buying and selling brightly coloured containers. It represented the sharing of food, stories and lives.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

'Go on, you monster': Pineapple pizza debate heats up as UK pizzeria sets £100 price tag

A trendy pizzeria in the English city of Norwich has declared war on pineapples, charging an eye-watering £100 (R2,276) for a Hawaiian in a bid to ...
News
3 days ago

There's nothing fishy about eating canned pilchards

Now that the economy is on the fritz, what’s for supper is beginning to sound murderous. Sometimes there’s nothing for supper apart from ingenuity, ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Natasha, Moozlie, Beverley Steyn: best and worst dressed at Cape Town Met Lifestyle
  2. Lunch box tips for fussy kids Lifestyle
  3. From vice-chancellor to being Beyoncé of her age: Former UCT boss Phakeng ... Lifestyle
  4. SA short film ‘The Last Ranger’ nominated for an Oscar Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Robbie Williams on the big screen, new Looney Toons offering and ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...