When it comes to dressing for a formal event, the last thing you might be thinking about is turning to the nearest beachwear designer. As many brands including Diesel have doled out impeccable custom designs that reimagine formal wear for their customers, as per their recent denim wedding dress, this may have been the fashion instinct TV personality Moozlie followed for her Unlocked by Dudu sleeveless mini.
The golden look needed very little detail, with Moozie opting for matching accessories and shoes. While her sun goddess headpiece is a little dated, the item has become a beloved staple for festival goers, giving this look a refined finish.
Natasha, Moozlie, Beverley Steyn: best and worst dressed at Cape Town Met
With this year’s horse racing event calling for attendees to ‘unleash couture’, we see who had a photo finish and whose look should be stomped at the divots
Image: Instagram/@chrish_photos
BEST
NATASHA JOUBERT
The former Miss SA has always made waves with her strut, but this time around it's also her outfit turning heads. The scarlet dress is an impeccable example of the custom-made designs the theme calls for. From the floral hand-stitched pieces to the youthful sleeveless corset dress, the look speaks to Joubert’s love for striking colours and uncomplicated silhouettes. The best piece is the red lacy hat that takes the outfit from Moulin Rouge to the more appropriate grandstand.
MOOZLIE
CASSPER NYOVEST
The rapper leaned into his sartorial side with a tailored-to-fit getup with touches of colour. While an all black ensemble must have left him sweltering in the sun, it's hard not to appreciate the impeccable look topped with sleek, pointed shoes and carefully picked gold rings to complement the soaring hand-stitch eagle detail on his jacket.
WORST
BEVERLY STEYN
While Steyn’s princess look has many great features (the volume of the skirt, the layered tiara and parasol), the finished look gets lost in the drab tones and fabric choices that don’t work well together and create a cheap quality for the overall getup.
MOSHE NDIKI
While the purple colour works quite brilliantly with Ndiki’s skin tone, the suit fails him in the tailoring department. While the dazzling beadwork negates the need for a neck piece with this bare-chested look, perhaps he could also have taken a gamble by adding a glittering accessory to help compliment the long lines of his ensemble.
JEANNIE D
It’s not often we get to see Jeannie D on our screens or red carpets so when the former Top Billing and Afternoon Express host graces the public eye, expectations are high. Unfortunately, an all-black high-low dress did not do her justice. While the dreamy sheer bust is the winning detail of the ensemble, the little accessorising and choice of shoes are underwhelming.
The dress is a great option that is flattering for many, but perhaps she could have considered a printed option with striking geometrical shapes instead. To elevate the simple colours she went for, striking dangle or drop earrings would have done the trick. A sleek updo such a bubble braid or voluminous half-up hairdo would help create a head-turning look.
