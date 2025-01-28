Plant power: why everyone is going gaga for green maximalism

Whether it is to increase the value of your home or express yourself, home decor has grown exponentially over the years with a number of trends defining how people approach the look of their homes.
Recent research from chartered surveyors Stokemont revealed top home decor trends set to dominate 2025. One newcomer is the resurgence of nature-inspired maximalism with a greener twist.
As the name suggests, the trend embraces the “more is more” mantra while combining nature’s beauty. This can be seen through bold and vibrant colours, a mix-match of textures and extravagant accents to create an individually grandiose space.
As the beloved celebrity craze of minimalism dies out, Monika Puccio, head buyer for Sofa Club, said maximilasm is giving more space for people to play around.
“Maximalism has emerged as a refreshing response to years of minimalist dominance, offering a playful, expressive approach to interior design. Maximalism’s bold colours, patterns and textures celebrate individuality, offering homeowners a way to express personality.”
Love the trend but not sure how to incorporate it in your home?
Here’s how you can do it.
Image: Supplied
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
BOLD COLOURS
The best way to embrace nature-heavy maximalism is with colour. While minimalism’s beige and stony hues are a great canvas for adding plants to your home, you can look to striking colours that complement the green of plants. This includes canary yellow, deep blues and hot pinks.
LAYERING PRINTS
Already have prints on carpets, couches or walls? Complement the existing choices with floral and botanical prints for accessories such as cushions and vases. Balance these with stripes and geometric accents to help mute clashing prints.
WALLPAPER
An easy way to embrace the trend is by including printed wallpaper. Ecotherapy is a decor trend that speaks to the need for home pieces that help make your personal space more therapeutic, negating the assumption that maximalism creates a frenetic space.
BLANK SPACES
If you love the calming atmosphere created by botanical or floral wallpapers or pieces, try adding blank spaces to your home. Whether it is clear slabs, plain carpets or large appliances with no prints, the additions allow your eyes to rest in a busy space.
