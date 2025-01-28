Lifestyle

Sundance 2025: Jennifer Lopez ‘waiting my whole life’ for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

28 January 2025 - 10:42
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' by Bill Condon, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' by Bill Condon, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
Image: George Pimentel/Shutterstock for Sundance Film Festival.

Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Lopez received two prolonged standing ovations after her Sundance Film Festival official screening of Kiss of the Spider Woman in Park City, Utah.

At Sunday’s premiere, Lopez dazzled in a crystal spiderweb motif sheer gown by designer Valdrin Sahiti. Her elaborate gown was accessorised with diamond Hassanzadeh cocktail rings and was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Her hair was swept in a romantic, flowing updo by hairdresser Chris Appleton, with light natural makeup by Mary Phillips.

The 55 year-old age-defying film star revealed musicals have been very personal for her since she was a little girl.

“My mom introduced so many musicals when I was four or five years old,” Lopez told TimesLIVE.

“I watched them all through our childhood into when I was a teenager. I fell in love with them and thought I’d be doing Broadway for the rest of my life.”

“Life takes so many turns. I was singing, I was dancing, I got out there, started working, and my whole life took this other turn, and I love it. I’ve had the opportunity to do films and make albums, but I’ve been waiting my whole life for a role like this, to be able to do a real Hollywood musical. It’s a dream come true.”

Lopez, aka J.Lo, arrived on the Sundance red carpet with her co-star Tonatiuh Elizarraraz and musical director Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, The Twilight Saga). The Tony award-winning 1993 Broadway musical began as a 1976 novel by Argentinian author Manuel Puig. In 1985 it was also a musical film adaptation starring William Hurt, Raul Julia and Sonia Braga.

Other highlights at Sundance so far include Questlove’s SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius; The Thing With Feathers starring Benedict Cumberbatch; Marlee Matlin in Not Alone Anymore based on her life story; Prime Minister based on the life of former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern; Ayo Edebiri in Opus; Steven Yeun in Bubble & Squeak; and South African short film B(l)lind: The Sacrifice by Nakhane making their directorial debut.

Sundance continues through to February 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, with 88 films from more than 33 countries featured.

TimesLIVE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA director's first movie to feature at Sundance

South African nonbinary writer and actor Nakhane Mahlakahlaka, aka Nakhane — makes their directorial debut in the US next weekend
News
1 week ago

‘It’s What’s Inside’, ‘She Taught Love’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

See which movies you can catch online.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Joburg-born composer Peter Raeburn wins Sundance 2024 World Cinema Award

Johannesburg-born composer, music producer and songwriter Peter Raeburn was one of the top winners at Sundance 2024 at the weekend.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

'Milisuthando': a powerful documentary that will get South Africans talking about identity

The film premiered to critical acclaim at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and is winning hearts on the international festival circuit.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Natasha, Moozlie, Beverley Steyn: best and worst dressed at Cape Town Met Lifestyle
  2. SA short film ‘The Last Ranger’ nominated for an Oscar Lifestyle
  3. Lunch box tips for fussy kids Lifestyle
  4. South African butts rated biggest in the world Lifestyle
  5. From vice-chancellor to being Beyoncé of her age: Former UCT boss Phakeng ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

DA leaders brief the media post-Federal Council
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma