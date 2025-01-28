Sundance 2025: Jennifer Lopez ‘waiting my whole life’ for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Lopez received two prolonged standing ovations after her Sundance Film Festival official screening of Kiss of the Spider Woman in Park City, Utah.
At Sunday’s premiere, Lopez dazzled in a crystal spiderweb motif sheer gown by designer Valdrin Sahiti. Her elaborate gown was accessorised with diamond Hassanzadeh cocktail rings and was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Her hair was swept in a romantic, flowing updo by hairdresser Chris Appleton, with light natural makeup by Mary Phillips.
The 55 year-old age-defying film star revealed musicals have been very personal for her since she was a little girl.
“My mom introduced so many musicals when I was four or five years old,” Lopez told TimesLIVE.
“I watched them all through our childhood into when I was a teenager. I fell in love with them and thought I’d be doing Broadway for the rest of my life.”
“Life takes so many turns. I was singing, I was dancing, I got out there, started working, and my whole life took this other turn, and I love it. I’ve had the opportunity to do films and make albums, but I’ve been waiting my whole life for a role like this, to be able to do a real Hollywood musical. It’s a dream come true.”
Lopez, aka J.Lo, arrived on the Sundance red carpet with her co-star Tonatiuh Elizarraraz and musical director Bill Condon (Dreamgirls, The Twilight Saga). The Tony award-winning 1993 Broadway musical began as a 1976 novel by Argentinian author Manuel Puig. In 1985 it was also a musical film adaptation starring William Hurt, Raul Julia and Sonia Braga.
Other highlights at Sundance so far include Questlove’s SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius; The Thing With Feathers starring Benedict Cumberbatch; Marlee Matlin in Not Alone Anymore based on her life story; Prime Minister based on the life of former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern; Ayo Edebiri in Opus; Steven Yeun in Bubble & Squeak; and South African short film B(l)lind: The Sacrifice by Nakhane making their directorial debut.
Sundance continues through to February 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, with 88 films from more than 33 countries featured.
