WATCH | From parliament to fitness: Lindiwe Zulu gets her 'summer body' in shape

'No pain, no gain,' says the former minister who radiates positivity

28 January 2025 - 14:30
Former minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu embarks on a fitness journey.
Image: lindiwezulu._i_am/ Instagram

Former minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu has taken social media by storm with her workout videos.

The 66-year-old ANC NEC member, affectionately known as Ginger, has been documenting her fitness journey online since leaving office last year.

Zulu's viral videos showcase her dedication to her health and wellness.

In one video, she's heard saying “no pain, no gain” as she pushes through a workout. 

“I'm still here and shaping up. Winter bodies are made in summer. Life is what you make of it; your health is what you make of it.”

Other videos feature her running on a treadmill and doing cardio exercises.

“Kicking and running out 2024's bad habits. No couch potato-ing, no oversleeping. Productive New Year, Instagram family! You cannot be productive if you’re not active — mind, body and soul.”

“Fat does not rest while invading your body. Do not allow it to set in. Get rid of it,” another post read.

She also practises healthy eating.

“Intermittent fasting for three weeks straight, eating meals within an eight-hour window, and fasting for the remaining 16 hours. Tough but possible. Discipline, and positive vibes.”

Zulu's social media presence isn't just about fitness. She's also using her platform to celebrate friendships, family, successes and the beauty of nature. Her posts often feature photos of her travels to different locations, accompanied by uplifting captions such as “Never lose sight of nature's beauty”.

After serving as minister of social development from 2019 to 2024, Zulu previously expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make a positive impact in her portfolio.

“I am very happy where I am,” she said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“From a point of view of knowing that I did the best, I gave it my best and also for understanding that the department of social development, from the time I started, I knew it as a department serving people in different areas but I had not really done any work about it. When I got there, I was able to pick up a lot of things.”

