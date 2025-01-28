Lifestyle

WATCH | The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars and couture unleashed

It seems the Met has got its mojo back

28 January 2025 - 14:27 By Thabo Tshabalala and Craig Jacobs
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Once the pinnacle of Cape Town’s social calendar, the Met was synonymous with champagne flutes clinking, heels clicking and daring fashion statements. But since whisky brand J&B exited as its title sponsor in 2016, the glamour seemed to have taken a back seat.

Fast-forward to Saturday at Kenilworth Racecourse, where the 163rd running of this storied event unfolded, and Sunday Times The A-Listers columnist Craig Jacobs pondered: has the Met got its mojo back?

Join us as we explore the excitement of the day, see how guests embraced this year’s theme Couture Unleashed and catch exclusive interviews with singer-songwriter Thabsie, former TV and radio personality Jeannie D, Springbok legend Steven Kitshoff and his wife Aimee, Maps Maponyane and Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Natasha, Moozlie, Beverley Steyn: best and worst dressed at Cape Town Met

With this year’s horse racing event calling for attendees to ‘unleash couture’, we see who had a photo finish and whose look should be stomped at the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

IN PICS | The Met gets its mojo back

It was once the pinnacle of the social calendar, where champagne flutes clinked, heels clicked and the fashion was as bold as the betting slips.
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Natasha, Moozlie, Beverley Steyn: best and worst dressed at Cape Town Met Lifestyle
  2. SA short film ‘The Last Ranger’ nominated for an Oscar Lifestyle
  3. Lunch box tips for fussy kids Lifestyle
  4. South African butts rated biggest in the world Lifestyle
  5. From vice-chancellor to being Beyoncé of her age: Former UCT boss Phakeng ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS