The bad habit: coming home from a long day at work often goes hand in hand with non-stop scrolling on our phones.
The reality: the physical impact of constant phone use can range from eye strain, causing headaches and migraines, to pain in the neck, shoulders, and back. The effect on our brains can be equally damaging, with some studies suggesting smartphones and social media can be dangerously addictive.
Solution: it's imperative that you be extra careful if you tend to scroll while you wind down for bed as the light from your screen can disrupt your natural internal clock and cause sleep issues such as insomnia. Instead of reaching for your phone, try to find a no-screen hobby to scratch that itch: reading, journaling, crafting and cooking are examples that can bring you more long-term satisfaction and health benefits than scrolling sessions.
Delulu after work: how your destress habits make things worse
From revenge procrastination to unhealthy snacking, we’ve got solutions to change your bad ways
Image: 123RF
A recent study found four in 10 South Africans (36%) are suffering from excessive stress daily. This is caused by the lack of efficient post-work routines to alleviate stress experienced in the workplace.
Curious to see what the main stressors were, experts at Northener identified some damaging post-work habits and provided tips on how to cope with highly stressful jobs as the new year rolls in.
CUT DOWN ON SCREEN TIME
DEATH OF THE COUCH POTATO
The bad habits: Lounging on the sofa until bedtime is often all we want after a long day. However, for those whose jobs involve sitting for long periods, this choice of evening activity can do more harm than you realise.
The reality: Outside of a smartwatch reminding you to get up and move, studies have linked sedentary lifestyles to vascular and musculoskeletal issues, heart disease, obesity and even cancer. Not only are there physical risks to our bodies, but those who spend more time sitting are at a higher risk of developing anxiety and depression.
The solution: try setting timers to get up and move, use a standing desk and walk with colleagues during meetings. For better after-work habits something as simple as standing while watching TV or fitting in a short at-home workout session can be a quick remedy.
Conscious breathing can reduce anxiety and depression – tips for how to do it
LATE NIGHT EMPLOYEES
The bad habit: for many people, one of the hardest habits to kick on an otherwise relaxing night is running through every problem we may face at work the next day and trying to find solutions.
The reality: this can include replying to work emails when you should be winding down for the night or tossing and turning in bed while you think of work dilemmas instead of sleeping.
The solution: though kicking this habit and banishing stressful thoughts from your evening routine can be tricky, there are tactics that can help. Sleep Health Solutions found journaling about your stresses or keeping a notepad nearby to jot down ideas as they pop into your head late at night can be more useful. Getting thoughts down on paper can stop the feeling that you need to action them immediately.
REVENGE PROCRASTINATION
The bad habit: becoming a popular social media trend in 2024, revenge procrastination involves your frustrations about long work hours and sacrificing sleep by staying up late.
The reality: this level of delay takes a lot of hours away from your sleep, leaving you with less rest and more stress the next day. It creates a never-ending cycle that keeps you in a rut.
The solution: establish a regularly timed night-time ritual, and stick to it. The Telegraph ran a report suggesting irregular sleep has been linked to an increase in heart attacks, dementia and depression. Once you’re into the schedule, your brain will automatically know it’s time to wind down.
THE SNACK MONSTER
The bad habit: after a long day at work, cooking a meal is probably the last thing on many people's minds and is often supplemented by trading it for takeaways or snacks.
The reality: neglecting healthy meals for ultra-processed snacks, often high in salt, sugar and fats and low in nutrients, can come with problems. A Harvard study shows the habit “can increase a preference for these types of foods, leading to a change in eating behaviours and diet quality”. This can lead to rapid increases in blood sugar levels and insulin crashes; it can lead to an increase in cortisol, the main stress hormone.
The solution: one of the easier ways to work around eating home-cooked meals is meal prepping. The approach is a favourite among fitness bunnies with busy lifestyles.
