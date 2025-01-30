While many might look at you as a heart-throb, it's also shone a spotlight on your fashion sense. Can fans expect capsule collections or designer collaborations in the future?
Fashion and fame: BU Mthembu spills on sex and fame in 'Adulting'
As the controversial programme comes to an end, the reality star turned actor gives us the skinny on his ascent
Image: Supplied
For three seasons former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Luthando “BU” Mthembu has been in the spotlight as one of the most sought after stars on South African TV. Making a name for himself through his character Vuyani, the third and final season of Adulting sees him step into a much bigger role as a club owner.
From his raunchy scenes to his future in acting, Mthembu shares what's next.
In the second season, we saw Vuyani make efforts to turn his life around. How has he evolved in season 3?
Vuyani’s vice lies in his love for women. Despite being a young, healthy, intelligent and well-grounded individual, he still struggles with unemployment. What stands out about him is his ability to leverage his strengths to navigate life and achieve his goals. Without giving too much away, I can say he steps up significantly this season. I'll leave it there to avoid spoilers!
What do you think has contributed to the success of the show?
It’s because everybody brought something to the table. It’s about everyone coming together to play their respective roles. I have to give credit to the casting director and the entire team for allowing everyone to contribute their unique talents. They encouraged creativity. For example, I make music and in season 1 my music was featured on the show. I’m hoping my new tracks, which I just released, make it into season 3. And that scene everyone loved, where Vuyani did a handstand — that’s one of my yoga poses and I incorporated it into a sex scene.
Speaking of that handstand sex scene, you also had the frog-jump in season 2. What can fans of Vuyani's escapades expect in the new season?
People will have to wait and see. I’m excited to watch it myself! But I’m even more excited about my emotional scenes. I think we’ve seen everyone else show vulnerability, except Vuyani and Mpho — though Mpho was going through a lot from the beginning. This season we’ll get to see Vuyani shed a tear and viewers will feel what he’s going through.
Image: Supplied
Viewers often blur the line between actors and the characters they play. Do people associate you with Vuyani in real life?
It’s a matter of education. When you portray a character well, people can become so convinced that they can’t see beyond what they’re watching. For example, they’ve seen my character do the frog jump scene with Thembi Seete’s character and now they think that’s who I am. That’s the scary part for us as actors, people tend to hold on to moments like that. But it’s all part of the job. It just means I played the role well and made it believable.
The sex scenes you did with Thembi broke the internet last season. How does trust between co-stars factor into the performance?
It’s important to understand people and recognise that everyone is vulnerable. When it comes to sex scenes, I felt uncomfortable at first. I remember my first sex scene was with Rosemary Zimu on Ayeye: Stripped. She guided me through that scene and what I took away from that experience was a sense of ubuntu.
In Adulting, we have intimacy coaches, which helps a lot. I’ve also observed Thembi and tried to apply the skills I’ve gained through life to make the space as comfortable as possible. I approach these scenes with the intention of staying true to the purpose of the scene and contributing to what we’re trying to create for the show.
In episode 6 of season 2, Vuyani uses his teeth to remove a G-string during a scene.
That’s my favourite scene! Fun fact: I’ve only been aroused twice on the show. The first time was the kiss at Konka, which is weird because it was just a kiss. The second time was during that scene, though I didn’t feel aroused while shooting it — only when I watched it. This is the edited version, so it’s cleaner. Using my teeth was my idea, but I had to ask for permission.
