Lifestyle

Is lash cutting safe? Short answer, no, but here’s why some men love it

The latest trend brings back a TikTok favourite made popular by teens, but is it really as harmless as it looks?

30 January 2025 - 15:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Grooming for men is embracing a new level of beauty standards.
Grooming for men is embracing a new level of beauty standards.
Image: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Schic

A common misconception of trends is they're frivolous creations of bored teens and young adults who've run out of ways to express themselves. From the brash style codes of grunge to the low-hanging pants seen on American youths.

Recently young men have taken to social media to show off their lash shaving in revolt against a beauty ideal that has been linked to femininity. While female TikTokers have started the trend for a mix of “accidental” and experimental shaves, eyelids are losing max factor in the name of reasserting one's masculinity.

This is not the first time bizarre trends have stemmed from men attempting to stamp out their masculinity. Seventeenth century men did this with ghostly powered makeup while men in the 1970s got their boogie on. To make things worse, these trends have gone down to be queer-coded with the late 2000s skinny jeans craze.

The trend goes as far back as the 2010s when the beauty industry was booming and aesthetic treatments were all the rage. Young women started plucking their bottom eyelashes and it didn't get the usual rage until 2022 when it experienced a resurgence.

With at-home face beats becoming more popular, followers of the trend cut off their bottom lashes to highlight falsies on the eyelids.

A pioneer of the trend, Carrie Madders, said in an interview she had been cutting her bottom lashes since she was a child. She started to do so not only to make her eyes appear bigger but to prevent them getting tangled.

The bygone era of slinky 70s apparel.
The bygone era of slinky 70s apparel.
Image: Evening Standard/Getty Images

Following this trend are videos of men and women trimming their lashes to achieve bushier brows under the guise that it would help them grow back in bigger volumes. A number of experts spoke out about the invalidity of the trend, including plastic surgeon Charles S Lee who uses TikTok as a debunking and information tool.

“This doesn't work,” he said in a post, sharing that if no hair follicles are damaged everything would be fine.

On a simpler level, eyelashes keep dirt and debris out of the eyes. According to Malik Eye Care, the hypersensitive feel found in lashes also comes from their ability to trigger a reflex should anything in the air make it near your eyes. While false lashes limit these actions, lashes have the appropriate length to keep eyes from losing moisture and drying out too quickly. A study also found lashes play an important role in protecting the cornea from the sun's harmful rays.

While trimming them down as per Dr Lee's suggestions is harmless, beauty experts at The Lash Professional warn against jumping on the trend. One of the downsides to cutting or trimming eyelashes is it can take six to eight weeks for them to grow back, if they ever do.

Much like bygone trends of men wearing powder makeup or hipsters, perhaps the followers of the lash cutting trend can leave their lashes on rather than remove them altogether.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Delulu after work: how your destress habits make things worse

From revenge procrastination to unhealthy snacking, we’ve got solutions to change your bad ways
Lifestyle
1 day ago

2024's top fashion & beauty trends

From ripped tights and knee-high boots to tennis skirts and sneakers, lived-in eyeliner and vibrant blush, this year’s trends were as chaotic as the ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

From Trevor Noah to Siya Kolisi, here's how to groom and stay fit like a pro

See our six celeb-proof tips to help keep you stay on point with your grooming
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Natasha, Moozlie, Beverley Steyn: best and worst dressed at Cape Town Met Lifestyle
  2. SA short film ‘The Last Ranger’ nominated for an Oscar Lifestyle
  3. Lunch box tips for fussy kids Lifestyle
  4. South African butts rated biggest in the world Lifestyle
  5. From vice-chancellor to being Beyoncé of her age: Former UCT boss Phakeng ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Kagame slams Ramaphosa for allegedly distorting facts and targeting Rwanda
Chief of SANDF explains the role of South African troops in the DRC