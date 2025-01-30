Klein Constantia in Cape Town is one of the world’s most breathtaking vineyards, known for its iconic sweet wine Vin de Constance.
Once favoured by historical figures like Napoleon, Frederick the Great, Marie Antoinette, George Washington and Jane Austen, this renowned wine continues to captivate wine lovers.
Sunday Times' A-Listers columnist Craig Jacobs dines beneath 350-year-old oak trees and speaks with CEO Pascal Asin about his mission to rekindle the winemaking world’s love for this legendary wine.
WATCH | Inside Klein Constantia: The estate producing the legendary wine loved by Napoleon & Jane Austen
