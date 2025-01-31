Big bad of 'Empini' season 2 sets the scene for what's to come

What methods did you use to make the character your own?
I kept it simple. It started with understanding Khaya, carefully going through the scripts and gathering as much information as possible about the character. Once the basics were in place, I could build from there. My plan was straightforward: understand the character, bring them to life and execute the vision.
There’s a lot of action in Empini. Were there any physical challenges for you in this role going into season 2?
Yes, definitely. Without giving too much away, viewers will definitely see a more physical and brutal side of Khaya this season. The action scenes were challenging, in a good way — as an artist, you want roles that push you. Most of my previous roles involved playing gentlemen who were a bit dodgy and calm. I’ve had one or two action-heavy roles before, but this one required much more physicality and mind games. I even had to hit the gym to build stamina. Of course, not everything goes smoothly. There are always hiccups — you pull stunts and sometimes get injured. But that’s normal for a show with so much action.
What can viewers expect to change in season 2?
Viewers should expect fast-paced action, mind-blowing suspense and surprise revelations, which will all play out from the foundation of the story set out in season 1.
You’re a Xhosa man playing a Zulu character. How did you navigate that?
It all comes down to research. As an actor, it’s crucial to dive deep into your role. For example, if the character is a Zulu man, I study different Zulu accents, because the Zulu spoken in Gauteng differs from the Zulu in KZN. This is advice for upcoming actors too: don’t just take a role and execute it without preparation. Practise the language, mannerisms and delivery until it feels natural. Audiences are intelligent, and they’ll notice if you’re not authentic. You’re also representing a culture, so you need to respect it and do it justice.
Big bad of 'Empini' season 2 sets the scene for what's to come
Mpumi Mpama chats about taking over Siyabonga Twala's role on 'Empini'
Image: Supplied
Mpumi Mpama has made a name for himself playing a number of unscrupulous characters in Legacy, Queendom and The Queen. He returns as the cunning and ruthless private security mogul Khaya Bhodoza in Empini.
Ahead of the upcoming second season, Mpama chats about stepping into the role previously portrayed by Siyabonga Twala and how he will bring him to life.
How did you approach stepping into a role that had already been established by someone else?
For me, it wasn’t a big challenge. I decided not to watch the previous episodes because, as an artist, I believe in interpreting a character in my own way. If I had watched the earlier episodes of the previous Khaya, my mind might have subconsciously picked up on his mannerisms. That could have influenced my portrayal.
To avoid that, I personalised the character and brought my own understanding to it. It’s funny because someone once asked me, “How does it feel to step into Siya’s shoes?” And I said, “No, he took his shoes with him.” You see, I didn’t want to continue where he left off. I respect his legacy, but now I’m creating my own. So it was a good challenge, and I came into the role with my own plan.
Did you feel any pressure to meet audience expectations or honour the original portrayal?
Not at all. As an artist, I’m confident in my work. Once you fully understand the character and bring the writing to life, that’s what resonates with the audience. You can’t worry too much about their perception. Instead, focus on bringing the character to life. Remember, the audience doesn’t know the script — you do. Your responsibility is to interpret it so they enjoy what they see.
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi chats about landing a lead role on Showmax's 'Empini'
