Island-style ice coffee to put the chill back into your mornings

Don't let coffee be boring when you can mix it up with a little coconut

31 January 2025 - 17:32
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Rethink your summer sips this season.
Rethink your summer sips this season.
Image: Supplied

From the early morning coffee runs to the 5am club's go-to pick me up, coffee is a must-have drink for those looking to keep up the energy throughout the day and sometimes while burning the midnight oil. However, there are only so many ways to have your much-needed cuppa before it starts to feel bland and boring.

Looking to bring a little Mediterranean spin to the favourite, Nescafe has launched a summer experience for coffee lovers in Johannesburg. The weekend-long event will introduce lovers of coffee to their new coconut flavour.

Speaking to their top barista and mixologist, we've got the skinny on two delectable ice coffees to try.

AZURE COCONUT ESCAPE

Ingredients

  • Ice cubes
  • 15ml almond syrup
  • 170ml cold milk
  • ½ tsp blue pea flower powder
  • ½tsp Tropical Coconut Flavour over Ice

Method

  1. Place the ice cubes in a large barista recipe glass, add the almond syrup and 70ml cold milk.
  2. Prep the remaining cold milk in your Nespresso or froth it.
  3. Add the blue butterfly pea flower powder.
  4. Close the lid (if using a Nespresso) press the “espresso on ice macchiato” button and press start.
  5. Once ready, pour the blue foam into the barista recipe glass over the ice and milk. 
  6. Into the glass, add 80ml of Tropical Coconut Flavour (use the coffee creations button).
  7. Add an edible fresh pansy flower or dried cornflower petals to garnish.
A stunning and refreshing beverage that combines sweetness ad exotic coconut flavours.
Image: RTC Studios

COCONUT RIVIERA REFRESHER

Ingredients

  • 3 ice cubes
  • 10ml almond syrup
  • 150ml cold milk
  • ½ tsp blue pea flower powder
  • 1 capsule Coconut Flavour over Ice

Method

  1. Place the ice cubes in a small barista recipe glass.
  2. In your coffee device, prepare your pod.
  3. Pour 100ml of cold milk and add the blue butterfly pea flower powder. 
  4. Once ready, pour the foam into the barista recipe glass over the ice and remaining milk.
  5. Into the glass, add 40ml of the Coconut Flavour.
  6. To garnish, use purple cornflower petals.

