Lifestyle

Redefined classics

Explore silhouette, cut and proportion to elevate your wardrobe basics

02 February 2025 - 00:00 By Jennifer Krug
1. Truworths Man golfer, R330, Truworths 2. Canvas Studios sunglasses, R229, Bash 3. Call It Spring loafers, R699, Edgars 4. Shorts, R599, Cotton On
Image: Daniele Oberrauch/Gorunway.com

Casablanca Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear

1. Coat, R4,299, Zara 2. Tank, R80, Mr P 3. The Fix loafers, R350, Bash 4. H&M jeans, R699, Superbalist
Image: Gucci

Gucci Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear

1. Total Sports anorak, R400, Bash 2. Shorts, R2,030, G-Star 3. Bag, R1,499, Aldo 4. New Balance sneaker, R3,200, Bash
Image: Danielle Oberrauch/Gorunway.com

Miu Miu Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear

1. H&M T-shirt, R249, Superbalist 2. Blazer, R1,299, Woolworths 3. H&M trousers, R429, Superbalist 4. Adidas sneakers, R2,000, Bash
Image: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com

Coach Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear

1. H&M tank, R179, Superbalist 2. Belt, R429, Mango 3. Bag, R699, Mango 4. Wardrobe. NYC trousers, R11,078, Mytheresa
Image: Gucci

Gucci Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear

1. Jacquemus jacket, R16,979, Mytheresa 2. Rayban sunglasses, R2,570, Bash 3. Sneakers, R1,800, Nike 4. The Fix jeans, R380, Bash
Image: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com

Balenciaga Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear

1. Foschini T-shirt, R220, Bash 2. Staud blazer, R5,598, Mytheresa 3. Skirt, R1,099, Forever New 4. H&M cap, R249, Superbalist
Image: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com

Coach Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear

Stockists

aldoshoes.co.za

bash.com

cottonon.com/ZA

edgars.co.za

farfetch.com/za

forevernew.co.za

g-star.com/en_za

shop.mango.com/za

mrp.com/en_za

mytheresa.com

nike.com/za

superbalist.com

truworths.co.za

woolworths.co.za

