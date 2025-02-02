Redefined classics
Explore silhouette, cut and proportion to elevate your wardrobe basics
02 February 2025 - 00:00 By Jennifer Krug
1. Truworths Man golfer, R330, Truworths
2. Canvas Studios sunglasses, R229, Bash
3. Call It Spring loafers, R699, Edgars
4. Shorts, R599, Cotton On
Image: Daniele Oberrauch/Gorunway.com
Casablanca Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear
1. Coat, R4,299, Zara
2. Tank, R80, Mr P
3. The Fix loafers, R350, Bash
4. H&M jeans, R699, Superbalist
Image: Gucci
Gucci Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear
1. Total Sports anorak, R400, Bash
2. Shorts, R2,030, G-Star
3. Bag, R1,499, Aldo
4. New Balance sneaker, R3,200, Bash
Image: Danielle Oberrauch/Gorunway.com
Miu Miu Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear
1. H&M T-shirt, R249, Superbalist
2. Blazer, R1,299, Woolworths
3. H&M trousers, R429, Superbalist
4. Adidas sneakers, R2,000, Bash
Image: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com
Coach Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear
1. H&M tank, R179, Superbalist
2. Belt, R429, Mango
3. Bag, R699, Mango
4. Wardrobe. NYC trousers, R11,078, Mytheresa
Image: Gucci
Gucci Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear
1. Jacquemus jacket, R16,979, Mytheresa
2. Rayban sunglasses, R2,570, Bash
3. Sneakers, R1,800, Nike
4. The Fix jeans, R380, Bash
Image: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com
Balenciaga Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear
1. Foschini T-shirt, R220, Bash
2. Staud blazer, R5,598, Mytheresa
3. Skirt, R1,099, Forever New
4. H&M cap, R249, Superbalist
Image: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com
Coach Spring 2025 Ready-to-wear
Stockists
aldoshoes.co.za
bash.com
cottonon.com/ZA
edgars.co.za
farfetch.com/za
forevernew.co.za
g-star.com/en_za
shop.mango.com/za
mrp.com/en_za
mytheresa.com
nike.com/za
superbalist.com
truworths.co.za
woolworths.co.za
