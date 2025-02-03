Colours, cut and fabric play a big role in how an ensemble looks and unfortunately, Daye didn't quite nail it with this look. His nude toned turtleneck top and matching trousers are a great way to create a sleek look, however the bland colour and shiny fabric don't work well with his rectangular shape, creating a dull and uninspired outfit. A high-waisted tailoring would have helped create a visual guide to a plain look, accentuating his silhouette so that he doesn't drown in it.
Charli XCX, Omarion, Jaden Smith: best and worst dressed at Grammys
The biggest night in music awarded top acts in style. See who was a cut above the rest and who needs to cut ties with their stylists
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
BEST
CHARLI XCX
The mother of all things “brat” stunned at this year's red carpet in a smoky Jean Paul Gaultier gown. While she may have officially announced that brat summer is over, it seems she is still embracing elements of the style with her knee-high boots that bring a spunky finish to the gothic ensemble.
SABRINA CARPENTER
As one of many stars who love to embrace vintage style choices, Carpenter took it back to the 40s in this revealing baby blue custom from JW Anderson. She gives the marabou dress a playful twist with excessive tulles at the waist and trimming while a diamond pendant creates a halter neck for Carpenter's signature sweet yet sexy style.
COCO JONES
Cut-outs were a big favourite at this year's red carpet and one of this year's standouts was Coco Jones. The fuchsia dress features criss-crossing layers held together by pops of gold buckles. An understated look that gets hearts racing without the need of over the top accessories or makeup.
CHRISSY TEIGEN
An all-black vision, Teigen brought all the drama in a sheer revealing gown. The racy look features a sculptural asymmetrical corseted dress and lacquer-black details that draw the eyes to her flared-out tail. While a dramatic makeup look would have made a statement, she went for natural tones and a short bob to let the innovative dress shine.
KEHLANI
The songstress stood on business for this year's award ceremony marrying pinstripes with old Hollywood glam. Sporting the famed side part of the era, accentuating neck pieces and opera gloves to complement the voluptuous sleeveless gown. The pinstripes bring in the masculine side of her personal style, all highlighted by her body covered in tattoos.
WORST
SHERYL CROWE
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
It's been quite some time since the All I Wanna Do singer turned heads on the red carpet and it shows with this look. The outfit looks like the kind of garments worn by indie stars and actresses in the 90s who preferred being taken seriously for their craft rather than their sense of style. Crowe disappoints in drab style choices that feel better suited for a date night at the mall.
BILLIE EILISH
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
As a style maven who is best known for comfort-conscious looks that prioritise oversized pieces, this look from Eilish is up her alley but lacks the usual flair. While many have criticised her from appropriating elements of African American fashion, this look awkwardly matches Don Cheadle's costuming in Rush Hour. Rather than a nod to the East, the outfit seems like a random ensemble.
LUCKY DAYE
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Colours, cut and fabric play a big role in how an ensemble looks and unfortunately, Daye didn't quite nail it with this look. His nude toned turtleneck top and matching trousers are a great way to create a sleek look, however the bland colour and shiny fabric don't work well with his rectangular shape, creating a dull and uninspired outfit. A high-waisted tailoring would have helped create a visual guide to a plain look, accentuating his silhouette so that he doesn't drown in it.
JADEN SMITH
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Jaden Smith in a castle outfit. While he has been guilty of bringing his play toys to red carpets in the past, Smith disappointed in an odd choice that lacked the right finishes. While the exaggerated details of his jacket sleeves and cinched waist help the eye-catching head piece, it lacked a cartoonish shoe or appropriate colours to make it visually cohesive.
