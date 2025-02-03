With January out of the way and the holiday season winding down, the responsibilities that come after a much-needed break tend to take a toll on many people. This can affect you on physical and cosmetic levels, leaving you looking like your problems — and nobody wants that.
There are simple ways to tackle beauty needs without stressing about the costly implications. We dive into six simple hacks with Clere skincare's brand manager Su-Marie Annandale to help restore your skin's health and glow.
1. Hydrate
After many nights spent going out late and eating the holiday dishes that dominate the season, your skin can be left dehydrated and feeling lacklustre. Replenish lost moisture by drinking plenty of water and incorporating water-rich foods such as cucumber and watermelon into your diet. Complement this with a hydrating lotion or crème that locks in moisture and restores your skin’s natural glow.
How to keep your festive-season glow throughout the year
Here are five tips to help give your skin a post-holiday radiance
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
2. Nourish your skin
When your skin is crying out for moisture and care, a multitasking product is your best friend. Look for products that prioritise tissue oil for stretch marks. The best options for moisturisers are ones that lock in 48-hour intense moisture, making dry and stressed skin soft, smooth and radiant.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
3. Always get your beauty sleep
Relaxing from your usual sleep patterns can open up many sleep issues once you get back to your usual schedule. This is crucial for skincare as your body uses the time to repair itself, so aim for seven to nine hours of quality rest per night. To amplify the benefits, use a nourishing crème before bed to revitalise skin.
4. Destress your skin
For some, high levels of stress open you up to heavy breakouts and dull tones. Stick to a specific skincare routine so you can reap the benefits of mindful techniques such as yoga or deep breathing. Pamper yourself with a weekly at-home facial, using gentle exfoliation and a hydrating mask to calm inflammation and brighten your complexion.
5. Feed your skin from within
What you eat plays a major role in skin health. After weeks of indulgent food, focus on a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins and healthy fats. Think spinach, berries, avocados and nuts. These foods help repair skin damage and restore radiance.
