AP apologises for cutting short Babyface interview during Grammys red-carpet moment
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
The Associated Press (AP) has apologised for cutting short an interview with legendary producer Babyface during its YouTube livestream of the 2025 Grammys red carpet.
The incident on Sunday night garnered considerable attention on social media, sparking criticism from fans and celebrities.
“We are deeply sorry for cutting short our interview with Babyface on our YouTube livestream of the Grammys red carpet. We have apologised to him through his representative and to our viewers on the livestream,” AP said.
The moment occurred when AP journalists Krysta Fauria and Leslie Ambriz were conducting an interview with Babyface. While Babyface was speaking, Fauria noticed Chappell Roan, the Best New Artist nominee who would later win the award, approaching the area.
Fauria shouted Roan’s name to get her attention, which disrupted the ongoing conversation.
Recognising the interruption, Babyface responded with grace, telling the journalists, “You guys wanna take that? Go do that then”, before handing over the microphone as Roan approached.
While the exchange appeared cordial, the abrupt shift in focus from Babyface to Roan left some viewers unsettled.
The moment quickly went viral, sparking reactions from fans and high-profile public figures.
Reality star and entrepreneur Khloé Kardashian was among those who voiced their displeasure.
“This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in the interview. Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in so many ways. It’s maddening to see a legend not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this,” Kardashian tweeted.
“With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer and performer, he's shaped the sound of multiple generations. I love you Babyface. I am a forever fan and thankful for all that you have blessed us with. By the way, what a class act you are.”
Kardashian criticised the way the interview was handled, emphasisng the importance of treating people with respect.
“Big or small, old or new you don’t treat people like this. At least not in my eyes. There's a way to handle this and this was wrong in my opinion,” she said.
Fauria took to the airwaves to apologise on Sunday.
“I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier,” she said on camera.
“Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion, as there is on these carpets. But I’m a big Babyface fan, as are we all, and I wanted to say that I apologise," said Fauria.
Babyface, a 12-time Grammy-winning producer and composer, has worked with some of the biggest names in music, contributing to the careers of artists such as Usher, Toni Braxton and TLC.
He is also the co-founder of LaFace Records, a label responsible for shaping the careers of many successful artists.
Babyface's influence on the music industry is immeasurable, and the incident has led many to reflect on his decades of groundbreaking work in the industry.
