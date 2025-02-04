Lifestyle

Miss SA launches education initiative for people living with disabilities

04 February 2025 - 14:08
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Miss SA Mia le Roux is determined to create opportunities for people living with disabilities. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Miss SA Mia le Roux has launched a programme to empower individuals living with disabilities by offering them opportunities for education and skills development.

“When I was crowned Miss SA last year, I dedicated myself to being a voice for those who, like me, have experienced the challenges of being differently-abled and feeling excluded,” said Le Roux.

Her passion for inclusivity has been at the forefront of her reign, and it was a natural progression for her to launch the Mia Le Roux Movement.

The movement aims to advocate for South Africa's estimated 4-million deaf individuals while raising awareness about the many forms of exclusion that persist in society.

“It became my mission to break barriers for all who are excluded, whether by ability, poverty, gender or location,” she said.

“I am proud today to announce an exciting and impactful collaboration between the B4i Academy and Initiative of the B4i project alongside the Mia Le Roux Movement to empower disabled communities through education,” said Le Roux.

The collaboration brings an opportunity for skills development through learnership programmes that will benefit people living with disabilities.

Le Roux said: “The partnership with the B4i Academy, a Seta and QCTO accredited training institution, aims to enhance educational opportunities for people with disabilities across South Africa through learnership programmes that enable skills development. I am honoured to make a difference in the lives of those who often face significant barriers.”

Le Roux said the learnership programmes are designed to provide pathways to dignity, independence and economic participation for people who struggle to access education and employment due to their disabilities.

“The initiative is a step towards a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of their abilities, has access to opportunities to succeed. Our purpose is to change lives,” she said.

The pilot programme for the partnership kicked off in October last year, and successfully facilitated 120 learnerships.

“Today we are officially launching our first public learnership application campaign. Application tour opened on February 1 and closes on February 28.”

Le Roux also outlined the application requirements: “You need to apply with a motivation letter explaining why you should be chosen, that you have South African citizenship, are in the age range of 18 to 45, have completed grade 10, the ability to read and write in English, and a doctor’s letter confirming your disability.”

On successful completion of the programme, all learners will receive an NQF 2-5 accredited qualification, making them employable in a wide range of industries from business administration to sales.

“I can’t wait to walk this journey with you,” said Le Roux.

Interested individuals can apply through the Miss SA website, the B4i Project website and the Miss SA app.

