Turn your upgrade dreams into reality with Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale

You’ll enjoy savings of up to 30% off — plus get free gifts with select purchases — when you take advantage of the brand’s incredible special offers

05 February 2025 - 10:14
Sponsored
Save on select Samsung fridges and get a Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G as a free gift with purchase as part of the brand’s Blue Tag Sale.
Image: Samsung

It’s time to turn your upgrade dreams into reality with Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale, now on until March 2 2025.

Whether you’re looking to update your home appliances, tech gadgets or enhance your lifestyle, Samsung’s latest innovations are here to help you make 2025 a year of progress and transformation. Offering cutting-edge products packed with advanced AI technology, the brand is your partner in elevating your home and turning it into a space that works harder for you. 

Samsung believes in making your home a place where technology supports your goals and where AI-driven solutions empower you to live better, work smarter and enjoy more. And, thanks to the brand’s Blue Tag Sale, you can get up to 30% off a wide selection of its products, each designed to enhance your personal, professional and lifestyle goals.

Whether you want a smarter, more efficient kitchen, a seamless entertainment setup or a connected home, Samsung’s groundbreaking technology can help you level up in every area.

Deals you don’t want to miss

Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale offers incredible deals on everything from smart TVs to front-loading washing machines. Here’s one of the highlights:

Save on select Samsung fridges and get a Galaxy Tab as a free gift

  • Samsung side-by-side 617L fridge with non-plumbed water and ice dispenser in ‘Gentle Black’ (RS64DG53R3B1FA)
    The sophisticated, modern design of this fridge makes it a perfect addition to any kitchen. It’s now priced at R29,999* — thats a saving of R2,100!

  • Samsung ‘Gentle Silver’ side-by-side 617L with plumbed water and ice dispenser (RS65DG54R3S9FA)
    This chic fridge features Samsung’s SpaceMax technology, offering more storage capacity inside, while maintaining a sleek, space-efficient exterior. It’s now priced at R28,999* — thats a saving of R2,200!

Designed for families who need more from their home appliances, these side-by-side fridges deliver both functionality and style. They make smart living simple with SmartThings, an innovation that conveniently connects your devices, enabling energy monitoring and usage patterns from an app. 

Plus, when you purchase either fridge, you’ll receive a complimentary Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, allowing you to stay connected and productive throughout the year.

How to redeem your free Galaxy Tab:

1. Buy

 Simply purchase any participating Samsung refrigerator on or before February 23 2025.

2. Visit

Click here to visit the Blue Tag Sale redemption page on the Samsung website.

3. Complete

Complete the online redemption form and upload all the required documents before March 31 2025. Upon successful submission and verification, you’ll receive a confirmation email and get your free Galaxy Tab within seven to 14 working days.

The Samsung Blue Tag Sale is on at Samsung stores, online, the Samsung Shop App, as well as participating retailers until March 2 2025. Don’t miss out! For more information, visit Samsung.com/za 

This article was sponsored by Samsung.

Offers available at participating retailers and online stores. T&Cs apply. *Recommended retail price.

