New denim trend puts the freeze on fashion

The micro trends of the 2020s have left many people baffled and overwhelmed. Every week there's a new core and aesthetic that begets a new subculture faster than the 10-year cycle trends before.
Adding to this confusion is the return of wax jeans. The trend was more practical than fashionable as a go-to for workwear. In the 1960s wax denim, worn by a lot of young people, started to trickle into streetwear.
Apart from the look resembling a high-quality faux leather, the trousers are revered for being waterproof, a big pull for those who have been buying into the trend. However, the water-safe aspect has left many under the impression that they should preserve their pair by not washing them but freezing them instead.
Image: Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Like many high-end garments, wax denim needs a lot of attention and careful maintenance. While many might lay the blame on TikTok's never ending hacks, the trend goes back to the 2000s when people would put jeans into the freezer to retain moisture. Who can blame them when former Levi's CEO Chip Bergh swore by it? The head of the brand suggested denim wearers could save water by limiting the number of washes. This was backed by a Business Insider piece detailing how a soap washed and frozen pair over 15 months had identical amounts of bacteria. However, the trend has its pitfalls.
Levi's has come forward denouncing the method as it “only heard of it from designers” with no scientific evidence to back it up. “That's an old wives tale,” Bergh said in an interview. Vox reporters were also quick to notice the suggestion came at a time when Levi's was focused on its image as a sustainable brand.
A Huffington Post piece warned against this, as the bacteria on the jeans before freezing can easily repopulate. This can result in some of the issues experienced by those who have tried the trend (or their friends and family) catching a stinky whiff of the frozen jeans once defrosted.
With wax denim back in the market, those falling for the frozen hack need to reconsider how to keep them fresh and clean:
