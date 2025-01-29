Lifestyle

The LVERS mentality: Louis Vuitton’s new era of menswear

Pharrell Williams’ menswear collections for the brand embrace heritage, global connection and modern luxury

05 February 2025 - 10:25 By Jennifer Krug
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Louis Vuitton Le Monde Est à Vous – The Spring/Summer 2025 campaign.
Louis Vuitton Le Monde Est à Vous – The Spring/Summer 2025 campaign.
Image: Stef Mitchell

At the heart of every Louis Vuitton collection lies the “LVERS mentality”, a celebration of individuals who, like Louis Vuitton himself, embrace aesthetic sensibilities, poise and the thrill of travel.

Under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams, the brand continues to reinterpret the core values through fresh and innovative perspectives.

Le Monde Est à Vous — Spring-Summer 2025 campaign

Louis Vuitton Le Monde Est à Vous – The Spring/Summer 2025 campaign.
Louis Vuitton Le Monde Est à Vous – The Spring/Summer 2025 campaign.
Image: Stef Mitchell

For Spring-Summer 2025, Louis Vuitton unveiled Le Monde Est à Vous (The World Is Yours), a campaign set against the iconic backdrop of La Maison de l’Unesco in Paris. Photographed by Australian artist Stef Mitchell, the campaign celebrates human diversity and the promise of a connected future.

The vision is embodied by a cast of young, distinguished representatives who exemplify the LVERS spirit. The collection balances warmth and elegance, capturing the essence of a modern globetrotter. Cropped pilot-inspired jackets and tailored bombers pay homage to aviation, while athleisure tracksuits and double-breasted coats cater to every stage of a journey.

Louis Vuitton Le Monde Est à Vous – The Spring/Summer 2025 campaign.
Louis Vuitton Le Monde Est à Vous – The Spring/Summer 2025 campaign.
Image: Stef Mitchell

Classic Louis Vuitton pieces, such as the Speedy P9 bag, are reimagined in sun-faded fluorescent hues, evoking a sense of well-loved luggage. The LV Footprint Soccer combines the energy of sport with sleek, football-inspired design, complemented by embellished baseball jackets. The collection is a tribute to the brand’s heritage and forward-looking ethos.

Building on the narrative, Williams’ creative direction took centre stage at Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s runway collection, where new themes intersected with the brand’s timeless silhouettes.

Sakura and streetwear — Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2025 Collection

Held at the Cour Carrée du Louvre in Paris, the Fall-Winter 2025 show marked a collaboration between Williams and long-time friend Nigo. Their shared creative vision merged Japanese heritage and archival workwear with Williams’ signature streetwear sensibilities, resulting in a pastiche of Y-2K, Japanese motifs and a rockabilly edge.

Louis Vuitton’s dandy-inspired silhouettes took on a modern irreverence. A muted palette of browns, greys and denim was brightened by the soft pink hues of the Japanese sakura flower, offering a softer counterpoint to the previous campaign. Aviator jackets were reimagined in pale pink denim with fur accents, while voluminous tailoring embraced a relaxed, casual aesthetic.

Look 1 of the Louis Vuitton F/W 2025 collection.
Look 1 of the Louis Vuitton F/W 2025 collection.
Image: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com
Look 38 of the Louis Vuitton F/W 2025 collection.
Look 38 of the Louis Vuitton F/W 2025 collection.
Image: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com

The collection seemed an ode to the pair’s creative bromance. Playful motifs such as the lobster — a nod to a fishing trip Williams took during a recent visit to Japan — added an unexpected twist. The crustacean appeared as key rings, subtle imprints on stitched tags, and as a sculptural, if impractical, lobster-shaped bag.

As the show reached its climax, the darkened vitrines that littered the runway revealed a treasure trove of archival pieces from Williams’ and Nigo’s personal collections, which would be available for auction. A tangible connection to the duo’s shared journey and the LVERS ethos.

Through the campaign and the runway collection, Williams demonstrates a profound understanding of Louis Vuitton’s legacy. He crafts a vision of the modern Louis Vuitton gentleman: a cultured traveller, grounded in tradition yet always looking towards the future.

Wanted

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | See how Gert-Johan Coetzee is taking over Disney

From Donald Duck to Snow White, classics come alive through the designer's eyes.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

The fashion of Chidimma: how Miss Universe Africa's fashion is a winner

Very cutesy and very demure, Adetshina's looks captured her love for minimalism and deeply symbolic details. Here's how she pulled it off
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Charli XCX, Omarion, Jaden Smith: best and worst dressed at Grammys

The biggest night in music awarded top acts in style. See who was a cut above the rest and who needs to cut ties with their stylists
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From the Kolisis to Trump: 7 times Gareth Cliff was ‘controversial’ Lifestyle
  2. SA musician Wouter Kellerman wins his third Grammy Award Lifestyle
  3. AP apologises for cutting short Babyface interview during Grammys red-carpet ... Lifestyle
  4. Charli XCX, Omarion, Jaden Smith: best and worst dressed at Grammys Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA launches education initiative for people living with disabilities Lifestyle

Latest Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: A rush to bury Goma's dead after Congo rebels declare truce
LIVE: Swedish police investigate deadly shooting | REUTERS