The LVERS mentality: Louis Vuitton’s new era of menswear
Pharrell Williams’ menswear collections for the brand embrace heritage, global connection and modern luxury
Image: Stef Mitchell
At the heart of every Louis Vuitton collection lies the “LVERS mentality”, a celebration of individuals who, like Louis Vuitton himself, embrace aesthetic sensibilities, poise and the thrill of travel.
Under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams, the brand continues to reinterpret the core values through fresh and innovative perspectives.
Le Monde Est à Vous — Spring-Summer 2025 campaign
Image: Stef Mitchell
For Spring-Summer 2025, Louis Vuitton unveiled Le Monde Est à Vous (The World Is Yours), a campaign set against the iconic backdrop of La Maison de l’Unesco in Paris. Photographed by Australian artist Stef Mitchell, the campaign celebrates human diversity and the promise of a connected future.
The vision is embodied by a cast of young, distinguished representatives who exemplify the LVERS spirit. The collection balances warmth and elegance, capturing the essence of a modern globetrotter. Cropped pilot-inspired jackets and tailored bombers pay homage to aviation, while athleisure tracksuits and double-breasted coats cater to every stage of a journey.
Image: Stef Mitchell
Building on the narrative, Williams’ creative direction took centre stage at Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s runway collection, where new themes intersected with the brand’s timeless silhouettes.
Sakura and streetwear — Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2025 Collection
Held at the Cour Carrée du Louvre in Paris, the Fall-Winter 2025 show marked a collaboration between Williams and long-time friend Nigo. Their shared creative vision merged Japanese heritage and archival workwear with Williams’ signature streetwear sensibilities, resulting in a pastiche of Y-2K, Japanese motifs and a rockabilly edge.
Louis Vuitton’s dandy-inspired silhouettes took on a modern irreverence. A muted palette of browns, greys and denim was brightened by the soft pink hues of the Japanese sakura flower, offering a softer counterpoint to the previous campaign. Aviator jackets were reimagined in pale pink denim with fur accents, while voluminous tailoring embraced a relaxed, casual aesthetic.
Image: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com
Image: Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com
The collection seemed an ode to the pair’s creative bromance. Playful motifs such as the lobster — a nod to a fishing trip Williams took during a recent visit to Japan — added an unexpected twist. The crustacean appeared as key rings, subtle imprints on stitched tags, and as a sculptural, if impractical, lobster-shaped bag.
As the show reached its climax, the darkened vitrines that littered the runway revealed a treasure trove of archival pieces from Williams’ and Nigo’s personal collections, which would be available for auction. A tangible connection to the duo’s shared journey and the LVERS ethos.
Through the campaign and the runway collection, Williams demonstrates a profound understanding of Louis Vuitton’s legacy. He crafts a vision of the modern Louis Vuitton gentleman: a cultured traveller, grounded in tradition yet always looking towards the future.
