Five things to know about Shudu Musida
The former Miss SA will be part of the UNFPA. We look back at some of her career-defining moments and fun facts you might not know about her
06 February 2025 - 11:54
As an arm of the UN dealing with women's reproductive rights, the UNFPA has recently tapped former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida as its Global Champion for Women and Girls. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.