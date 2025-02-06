Alongside Pemmy Majodina, Nomvula Mokonyane is always one to watch for striking colours and designs at Sona. However, this year it was always about tailoring. Prioritising pinstripes, her outfit has the youthful charm Essie Apparel is known for while still bringing a sense of power and structure through shades of beige, brown and gold, as well as pinstripes to complement the updated suffragette styling.
Refilwe, Kenny Kunene, Papa Penny: best and worst dressed at Sona 2025
In their steadfast approach to supporting local designers, we look at which ministers were the best canvas for local designers or a fashion red flag
Image: GCIS
BEST
REFILWE MTSWENI-TSIPANE
Attendees at Sona opted to keep it strictly business this year. No other official quite captured the expectations that have long been looming over Sona quite like Mtsweni-Tsipane.
Diverting from exaggerated ruffles and fascinators, Mtsweni-Tsipane kept it sleek and elegant in a red bodycon dress with a matching cape. The latter included a subtle lapel that gave the look a formal appeal while the subtle kick-up shoulder pads took the look from boardroom to ballroom. To accessorise, she went for a mixture of cool and warm tones that created a visual balance between her layered neckpiece and pearl drop earrings.
PATRICIA DE LILLE
Image: Dept of Tourism
In De Lille's case, relaxation and comfort overshadowed uncomfortable fashion choices that would have left you restless by the end of the lengthy proceedings.
Speaking to the SABC, De Lille described the prints of the outfit as being inspired by the streets of Tshwane, the administrative home of South Africa. This includes the complementary colour block of goldenrod yellow that is the canvas for architectural shapes reminiscent of old buildings in Tshwane and blush-toned rosette floral prints.
NOMVULA MOKONYANE
Image: Supplied
Alongside Pemmy Majodina, Nomvula Mokonyane is always one to watch for striking colours and designs at Sona. However, this year it was always about tailoring. Prioritising pinstripes, her outfit has the youthful charm Essie Apparel is known for while still bringing a sense of power and structure through shades of beige, brown and gold, as well as pinstripes to complement the updated suffragette styling.
The large necktie is an eyesore but helps create a consistent visual from the high-waisted skirt and its more feminine touches in the pearls.
PEACE MABE
What it lacks in finishing it more than makes up for in design. Mabe's layered tiered dress proves that there should be no limitations when it comes to dressing bigger bodies. In an outfit that nods at the splendour seen in the fantastical world of Iris van Herpen, Mabe gives the metallic turquoise dress a sense of whimsical femininity.
NOBUNTU HLAZO-WEBSTER
With a very clear sense of personal style, Hlazo-Webster brings a little bling to her usual feminine cut suits with an eye-catching gold fabric and glittering encrusted diamonds. Another wink to the suffragettes can be seen in her puff sleeves. They complement her look, while she goes for black accents that can also be seen in her smoky eye and a striking red lip to avoid any monotony.
MMUSI MAIMANE
Image: GCIS
No stranger to making an impression with a suit, Mmaimane stuns in 50 shades of brown. The carob suit is a great warm colour that complements the deep puce shoes and pops of gold from his matching pocket square and neck tie.
NOBUHLE NKABANE
With traditional attire becoming a key favourite at Sona, it becomes increasingly difficult for sourced designers to showcase their work. One great way to do this is through layering and colour blocking, as in Nkabane's Xhosa-inspired gown. From the ball gown silhouette to the colour blocking, which is married with striking lines, the look has a fun approach to the formal requirements of Sona.
WORST
KENNY KUNENE
A boring entry-level suit, bland baby blue shirt and flashy Versace shades. Not only has Kunene missed the mark, the look seems lost between a business meeting and a night out at Konka.
STELLA NDABENI-ABRAHAMS
Image: GCIS
The striking contrasts in Ndabeni-Abrahams' gown are stunning. However, it loses itself in too much detail. The ruffled sleeves make the asymmetrical top half seem ill-fitting, while the sudden transition from icy blue to white creates a frumpy finish to the entire look.
PAPPA PENNY
Mirroring his Liberace-style outfit from his official entry into the MK Party, Papa Penny wows in a regal and elaborate ensemble. Does it look good? Sure, if he were auditioning for a circus ringleader gig.
PEMMY MAJODINA
Image: GCIS
When it comes to Majodina's outfits at Sona, they're either good or a complete disaster. This year, she seems to be stuck in the middle with a taupe colour that dominates the look but throws off the rest of her outfit. Her usual maximalism hits a snag with way too many details where it could be one of the best looks where it not for picking the wrong shades and shoes for the night.
