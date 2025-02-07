Lifestyle

RECIPE OF THE WEEK

Don't let the month of love get you down: Singles' Brutal spritzer

The Clicks Beauty Fair is all about pampering yourself; why not take it up a notch with a delicious companion for those single nights in?

07 February 2025 - 08:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A tipple every single can enjoy.
A tipple every single can enjoy.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Valentine's Day is around the corner and the thought of bracing for it while being single again can be daunting for some bachelors and bachelorettes. While it would be a treat to stuff yourself silly with the contents of your entire pantry, there are other more fun treats to spoil yourself with as you enjoy this much-deserved me time before meeting Mr or Miss Right. 

Here's one of the most favoured drinks at this year's Clicks beauty sale: 

INGREDIENTS

  • 125ml Aperol Spritz
  • 125ml Lemon juice
  • 125ml Elderflower syrup
  • 90ml Brutal Fruit, litchi sèche flavour
  • 100ml ice cubes

METHOD

  1. Ice your glass with 70ml of ice cubes. Pour the rest into your cocktail shaker.
  2. Add your Aperol Spritz, lemon juice and elderflower syrup.
  3. Give it a good 12-15 second shake.
  4. Pour your mix through a strainer into a champagne flute.
  5. Pour in 90ml of Brutal Fruit, litchi sèche flavour. 

Tip:

If you don't have litchi, replace it with a sweet bubbly of your choice instead.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Island-style ice coffee to put the chill back into your mornings

Don't let coffee be boring when you can mix it up with a little coconut
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Stay warm this week with a chocolate cake and berry compote recipe

Meropa Casino's young new sous chef shows us how to indulge our sweet tooth with this easy-to-make recipe
Lifestyle
4 months ago

RECIPE | Mellisa Hemsley-inspired chocolate pot to warm you

This fancy midweek dessert wows guests and is an all-time treat
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Refilwe, Kenny Kunene, Papa Penny: best and worst dressed at Sona 2025 Lifestyle
  2. New denim trend puts the freeze on fashion Lifestyle
  3. From the Kolisis to Trump: 7 times Gareth Cliff was ‘controversial’ Lifestyle
  4. Five things to know about Shudu Musida Lifestyle
  5. Turn your upgrade dreams into reality with Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale Lifestyle

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
SAFA President Danny Jordaan and his co-accused appear in court