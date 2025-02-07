Lifestyle

GloRilla shines as the new face of Fenty’s spring 2025 ‘Glo Up Close’ campaign

07 February 2025 - 09:17
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
GloRilla is the new face of the Spring 2025 'Glo Up Close' campaign.
Image: fentybeauty/Instagram

Rising Memphis-born rapper GloRilla is making waves in spring 2025 as the first joint partner across all of Rihanna's Fenty empires, including Savage X, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair.

As the new face of the “Glo Up Close” campaign, GloRilla is not only a celebrated artist, but also a trailblazer, bringing her unique style and confidence to Rihanna's iconic brands.

In a statement, GloRilla shared her excitement about the collaboration.

“I’m beyond excited to be the first joint partner for Fenty brands for Spring 2025. Rihanna has always been such an icon and inspiration and being chosen to represent her vision across Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty is an honour. This spring season is all about celebrating confidence, boldness and embracing your glow. I can’t wait for you all to experience it all,” said GloRilla.

GloRilla, a Grammy Award nominee, has steadily captured the hearts of fans worldwide, and her partnership with Fenty reflects her rising influence in the music and fashion worlds.

Refilwe, Kenny Kunene, Papa Penny: best and worst dressed at Sona 2025

In their steadfast approach to supporting local designers, we look at which ministers were the best canvas for local designers or a fashion red flag
Lifestyle
17 hours ago

In July 2024, Rihanna posted a video on social media rapping along to GloRilla’s hit song TGIF.

The clip, recorded in a hotel room, solidified their connection, and it was clear that when it came time for Rihanna to choose a face to represent her brands across Fenty Beauty, GloRilla was the natural choice.

Rihanna’s vision for inclusivity and empowerment, combined with GloRilla's bold and unapologetic personality, made her the ideal candidate to embody the Fenty empire’s core values.

The “Glo Up Close” campaign will run until April 2025 and will feature GloRilla sporting Savage X Fenty’s new Puff Cherries collection, which launches this month.

The collection incorporates breathable mesh with flirty puff cherry details. For Spring 2025, GloRilla will also serve as the face of two additional Savage X Fenty collections, offering vibrant spring hues and sultry silhouettes.

Fans of GloRilla and Fenty can shop for her favourite products on Fenty’s website, where they can mix and match from Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair to create GloRilla-inspired looks.

Some of her must-have beauty products include Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminiser for high-shine, full lips, Fenty Skin’s Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream for smooth, glistening skin, and Fenty Hair’s The Controlling Type Hair Thickening Edge Control Gel for sleek, styled hair.

