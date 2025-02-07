The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had to clarify its stance on "fleeting nudity" after the incident, but the damage to Jackson’s career was done, and CBS became more vigilant in following broadcasting standards.
Should prestigious events like the Grammys consider having a dress code?
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The 2025 Grammy Awards turned heads not only for outstanding musical performances but also for bold fashion choices that had everyone talking.
One particular moment, however, raised questions about the limits of what should be acceptable on a red carpet, leading many to wonder whether the Grammys should have a dress code in the same way they did in 2013.
A standout moment that ignited debates occurred when Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, arrived at the event dressed in a sheer dress.
Censori, who initially stepped onto the red carpet wrapped in a long black fur coat, removed it to reveal a completely nude look. She wore no undergarments, minimal makeup, sandals and slicked-back hair.
West, standing by her side, wore his signature black ensemble with a diamond chain.
This led to the internet going wild, with many arguing over what is appropriate for an event like the Grammys and what crosses the line.
Kanye West hails wife Bianca as 'most Googled person' after viral Grammy outfit
According to the show's executive producer Raj Kapoor, the 2025 Grammy Awards aimed for a dress code of “artistic black tie”. However, Kapoor told People magazine in the music industry the definition of “artistic” can be interpreted in many ways.
The question harks back to when CBS, the network hosting the Grammys, allegedly issued a “wardrobe advisory” to all talent appearing on camera. A leaked email from CBS’ programme practices department requested that "buttocks and female breasts" be adequately covered.
It also asked guests to avoid “thong-type costumes” and the exposure of “bare fleshy under curves” or “buttock crack”.
The advisory further advised “female breast nipples” should not be exposed, and the genital region should be covered to avoid “visible 'puffy' bare skin exposure”.
The network’s concern was rooted in the aftermath of the infamous Super Bowl halftime show incident in 2004 when Janet Jackson’s breast was briefly exposed due to a “wardrobe malfunction” during her performance with Justin Timberlake.
The controversy, which drew millions of complaints and led to a significant fine for CBS, made the network extremely cautious about potential exposure during live broadcasts.
Charli XCX, Omarion, Jaden Smith: best and worst dressed at Grammys
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had to clarify its stance on "fleeting nudity" after the incident, but the damage to Jackson’s career was done, and CBS became more vigilant in following broadcasting standards.
Despite the 2013 advisory, the sheer outfits at the 2025 Grammys suggestt not much has changed in terms of celebrity fashion choices. Along with Censori, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Fox and Grace Bowers also pushed the boundaries with revealing outfits.
Teigen wore a sheer Christian Siriano gown, J.Lo donned a sheer sequin skirt with a crop top, Fox’s outfit was a transparent look exposing her thong and bra, and Bowers wore a see-through blouse that revealed her lingerie.
As more celebrities embrace daring and often controversial fashion trends, the debate about a dress code at the Grammys continues to heat up.
Some argue revealing outfits are an expression of individual artistry and empowerment, while others feel they stray too far from the formal, celebratory nature of the event.
There are also those who believe a return to the more conservative guidelines of 2013 would help maintain the event’s classy reputation and avoid public backlash. However, others argue that fashion is a form of personal expression, and such rules would stifle creativity.
As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the Grammys will continue to spark conversations about music and the ever-evolving world of celebrity fashion.
