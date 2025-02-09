Lifestyle

IN PICS: 2025 TMG Colour Run — Runners transform into 'living works of art'

09 February 2025 - 11:46 By SANDILE NDLOVU
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Participants during the 2025 TMG Colour Run in Westville, Durban.
Participants during the 2025 TMG Colour Run in Westville, Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Participants contributed to the vibrant atmosphere at the 2025 TMG Colour Run in Westville, Durban, a spectacular event organised in partnership with the Westville Country Club. Held on Saturday, runners tackled a 5km route all while transforming into living works of art. Emphasising joy over competition, everyone embraced a playful motto: “Start in monochrome and emerge radiantly colourful.”

MORE

IN PICS | Durban roads flooded after rains

Heavy rain on Wednesday wreaked havoc in parts of the eThekwini metro, leaving some roads inaccessible.
News
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | They grow up so fast — celebs share back-to-school moments

"My offspring," says popular polygamist Musa Mseleku.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

IN PICS | A peek inside the Big Brother Mzansi 'mansion'

Take a look at the mansion that features the number of cameras that captures the contestants every move.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Refilwe, Kenny Kunene, Papa Penny: best and worst dressed at Sona 2025 Lifestyle
  2. Should prestigious events like the Grammys consider having a dress code? Lifestyle
  3. Turn your upgrade dreams into reality with Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale Lifestyle
  4. GloRilla shines as the new face of Fenty’s spring 2025 ‘Glo Up Close’ campaign Lifestyle
  5. New denim trend puts the freeze on fashion Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial Official Trailer | SHOWTIME