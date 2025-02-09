Participants contributed to the vibrant atmosphere at the 2025 TMG Colour Run in Westville, Durban, a spectacular event organised in partnership with the Westville Country Club. Held on Saturday, runners tackled a 5km route all while transforming into living works of art. Emphasising joy over competition, everyone embraced a playful motto: “Start in monochrome and emerge radiantly colourful.”
IN PICS: 2025 TMG Colour Run — Runners transform into 'living works of art'
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
