Four Valentine’s Day do’s and don'ts to help you land that second date

It's not only lovers and friends that need presents in the month of love, pets do too. Here are some tips to make sure you don't get your gifts wrong

11 February 2025 - 13:14 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Making all the right moves to win this Valentine's Day. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/emarandjelovic

Valentine's Day is around the corner so if you haven't cleared your shopping cart, here are some expert tips from Johnathan Spencer from online retailer One Day Only on which gifts will stay out of the trash and in your loved one's heart.

For the sweet tooth

Spencer shares that chocolate is still the go-to, with 56% of their shoppers planning to buy sweet treats, followed by flowers (40%) and greeting cards (40%). An evening out is also still a favourable gift, with jewellery close behind.

The year of the impractical present

Spencer also suggests that the best romantic gestures will come from budget-friendly gifts that exclude cosmetic products, exercise equipment, lingerie, kitchen gadgets and budget perfumes. For useful gifts, he says female shoppers have shown an interest in clothing or vouchers.

Fur babies need Valentine's Day pampering too. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/damedeeso

Beyond romance

According to GlobalData’s “Retail Occasions: Valentine’s Day Intentions 2025” report, more people are gifting their children, friends, colleagues and even their pets. Yes, pets. In the US alone, pet owners are expected to splurge more than $2bn (R36.96bn) on treats, toys, and possibly some heart-shaped accessories for their furry, finned, feathered or scaly companions. 

The last-minute hack

It's not uncommon for procrastinators to feel alone this time of the year. According to RetailMeNot, only 11% of shoppers plan a month ahead for their Valentine's Day gifts. The majority (40%) lock in their gifts about two weeks before, while 32% leave it to the final week. And then, there’s the 2% who panic buy on the day.

“Post-festive financial strain plays a role,” says Spencer. “But honestly, a lot of shoppers are banking on last-minute deals. Sometimes it works — you might score a luxury item at a discount. Other times you’re left with whatever’s still on the shelf — but that’s never the good stuff.”

Lifestyle
Opinion & Analysis
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
