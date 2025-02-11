Lifestyle

Women’s fashion is going darker and more naked

Fashion is stripping down and going Gothic: Is it a sign of the times or a trend more political than we think?

11 February 2025 - 16:50
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A model walks the runway during this year's Georges Hobeika Haute Couture show.
A model walks the runway during this year's Georges Hobeika Haute Couture show.
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images

Plunging necklines, all-black ensembles and 50 shades of black — the latest fashion trend causing a stir has seen varying versions of Addam's Family Couture. While not as comical, Gothic inspirations are dominating, with Jaden Smith donning a cartoonish castle at this year's Grammy Awards. 

While trends might be set by a younger generation ever so often, there comes a time when the fashion industry itself reacts to the changing times; a reaction that is often led by political or social issues, as with the now-returning vamp aesthetic.

The trend's roots started in the 1910s thanks to cinematic portrayals of female archetypes of the time who sported smoky eyes and revealing outfits. This was typically tied to the exotification of Middle Eastern or Asian characters. By the 20s and early 30s, fashion magazines would also recognise Turkish women as fans of the moody aesthetic. This would trickle down to flappers who were attempting a beauty look made for sleepless nights out partying and revealing outfits best suited for their high-octane lives, a trend that mirrors the ethos of today's “brat summer” aesthetic.

Actress Theda Bara (1890 - 1955), sporting long finger-nails. Bara was the first actress to be called a 'vamp'.
Actress Theda Bara (1890 - 1955), sporting long finger-nails. Bara was the first actress to be called a 'vamp'.
Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
American cabaret dancers Wes and Lisa Adams.
American cabaret dancers Wes and Lisa Adams.
Image: Gordon Anthony/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

This hypersexual style rooted in exoticism and vulgarity has  been linked to the end of World War I. Women went from doting housewives in billowing dresses to working women who needed party dresses and cloches for their fast-paced post-war lives. Evening wear of the time would embrace slinky silk dresses with deep-cut necklines and backless cuts as a more mature aesthetic would be demanded of women in the 30s. Designers like Elsa Schiaparelli would eclipse the prim-and-proper creations of Coco Chanel with surreal wearable designs that had a fashionable sense of humour. 

This would also catapult stars such as Theda Bara, Josephine Baker and Marlena Deitrich into the limelight, who were as controversial as they were unwavering in using fashion to assert themselves.

Charli XCX of brat summer fame.
Charli XCX of brat summer fame.
Image: Charlotte Hadden
Jaden Smith goes Gothic.
Jaden Smith goes Gothic.
Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Nosferatu shoulders at Bluemarble's recent collection.
Nosferatu shoulders at Bluemarble's recent collection.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The vamp renaissance contrasts the docility seen in wearers of cottagecore, greige décor, tradwife TikTok and the demigod of them all — quiet luxury — especially as Gen Z women run out of churches and forgo gender roles. Instead they are embracing a brash counterculture trend made popular by Charli XCX in her brat summer album. 

The trend is also tied to women who don't embody it through its style codes but rather their politics, much like Kamala Harris.

Gaga's vamp revival.
Gaga's vamp revival.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chrissy Teigen attends the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
Chrissy Teigen attends the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

With social issues and politics seemingly very anti-women, the micro trend continues to grow, permeating into this year's awards season and runways. Interpretations have forgone the messy approach and instead, elevated it to the vamp fashion. Even men's wear seems to embrace it with Bluemarble's Nosferatu-esque padded shoulders.

Red carpets chucked out Barbiecore, power suits and stunt dressing for skin-tight corsets, and darker-than-night makeup looks that create fearsome ensembles. The trend is worn by stars who are no strangers to using fashion as a political statement, including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Willow Smith and Chrissy Teigen.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump gesture during a rally on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, US, on January 20 2025.
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump gesture during a rally on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, US, on January 20 2025.
Image: Mike Segar/REUTERS
Supermodel Coco Rocha in a statement outfit from Stéphane Rolland's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show.
Supermodel Coco Rocha in a statement outfit from Stéphane Rolland's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show.
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Yilan Hua walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show.
Yilan Hua walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show.
Image: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

At a time when society is policing femininity, womanhood and queer folk, the vamp revival's overt sexuality and ambiguity distance it from public figures like Nara Smith and Melania Trump. While many saw the latter's fashion at the inauguration as a stance to stave off her husband, her new style codes seem to imitate the individualistic feminism of suffragettes with her wide-brim hat and pointed shoulders.

We are yet to see what comes out this fashion season from New York, Milan and London but there is clearly a dark cloud hovering over the world of fashion. With the old money aesthetic becoming forgotten with each new dominant trend, it seems the vamps might be the final nail that buries the passive approach to consumerism.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Romance goes goth

Tap into a dark, sultry femininity this Valentine’s with gothic whimsy and a floral bouquet of this season’s must-have scents
Lifestyle
3 days ago

New denim trend puts the freeze on fashion

Is putting your jeans in the fridge going to help keep them clean? The old trend is making a comeback and bamboozling a new era of denim lovers.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Broke with expensive taste: South Africa’s love for designer clothes

Studies find that SA is becoming a luxury fashion mecca, but with debts at an all time high are Mzansi fashionistas fighting to stay broke and ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Indian cops pull plug on Ed Sheeran’s impromptu street concert Lifestyle
  2. Turn your upgrade dreams into reality with Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale Lifestyle
  3. From Givenchy to Calvin Klein: Must-have timeless scents Lifestyle
  4. Refilwe, Kenny Kunene, Papa Penny: best and worst dressed at Sona 2025 Lifestyle
  5. Should prestigious events like the Grammys consider having a dress code? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Yes I had a coffee shop because Ramaphosa had no finance scheme then'-Simelane ...
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...