Ex-Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels joins Miss Supranational

Former Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels has taken on a new role as brand development consultant for the prestigious Miss and Mister Supranational.
The announcement was made by president of the Miss Supranational Organisation Gerhard Parzutka von Lipinski.
“I am excited to welcome Werner to our team. He comes with a wealth of experience and as much passion for the industry as we have, so it’s a very natural fit for him to join the Miss and Mister Supranational family. I can’t wait for us to achieve great things together,” said Parzutka von Lipinski.
Wessels, who has an extensive background in beauty pageants and brand development, shared his enthusiasm about joining the global platform.
“I am so proud and deeply humbled to be joining the Miss Supranational family, embracing the incredible vision set out by the organisation to inspire, unite and uplift. I look forward to building on the vision along with the Miss Supranational organisation and continue the legacy of aspirational and inspirational leaders across the globe,” he said.
Miss Supranational is an annual international beauty pageant that began in 2009, with most contests held in Poland. In 2016 the parallel male competition, Mister Supranational, was launched in Poland.
Image: Werner Wessels/Instagram
Five things to know about Shudu Musida
The pageant emphasises the term “supranational”, meaning having influence beyond national boundaries. Both pageants are run by the World Beauty Association, and their mission is to promote beauty and empowerment across the globe.
The Miss Supranational crown has seen notable South African representation in recent years, with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Lali Mswane making history as the first South African to win the title in 2022.
Miss SA 2023 Bryoni Govender impressed at the Miss Supranational 2024 competition, reaching the Top 12, winning the People’s Choice Award and crowned Miss Supranational Africa 2024.
Wessels recently concluded his role as creative director of the Miss SA organisation, where he played an instrumental role in guiding South African queens to global victories.
During his tenure, he oversaw successful campaigns, bringing South African beauty to the world stage.
In an emotional post on Instagram, Wessels shared his reflections on stepping down from Miss SA.
“The journey has been a dream come true, a journey filled with purpose, passion and pride. I’m immensely proud of the work we have done and the impact I’ve made. I will forever be grateful to the Miss SA Organisation for entrusting me with the responsibility that comes with the role I created,” he said.
Wessels said he has always held a deep connection to the women he has worked with, including Shudufhadzo Musida, Natasha Joubert and reigning Miss SA Mia Le Roux.
“I have always said I want my career to be a love letter to women, a celebration of their courage and limitless potential. It is a tribute to South African women who despite challenges rise above and continue to inspire,” he said.
“My love for this beautiful nation and its women, who are brave enough to believe not only in the power of their own dreams but also in the promise and potential of South Africa, is at the heart of everything I do.”
Wessels said he is poised to continue inspiring and uplifting the next generation of global leaders.
