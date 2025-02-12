Is your latest love match the world’s next Tinder swindler? It’s a tough question to answer. A survey found 43% of couples in committed relationships feel pressured to share their passwords and live locations with their partners.
While every intimate relationship can benefit from sharing private information for safety reasons, it can also put you in jeopardy if you are too quick or naive with your personal data. Scammers, hackers and crackers aren’t only looking to old ways of stealing information and continue to find new invasive methods that could leave you broke and brokenhearted. Here are some of the latest scams you should watch out for.
THIS LITTLE PIGGY WAS SCAMMED
Pig butchering scams have become a popular way to lower your guard and strike once the scammers have all the information they need. Much like a pig being fattened up for slaughter, the new con sees swindlers playing innocent with seemingly innocent scams (digital meet cutes, if you will) that progress into charming texts that seduce you. The scam is designed to win you over with time.
“The signs of such scams are often overly romantic gestures that are too much, too soon, excessive financial advice or asking for cryptocurrency investments,” said Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.
“They use love-bombing to foster romantic rapport and then pretend to invest their own money in your name to show how much they care about you, only to swindle you later.”
Collard suggests having a circle of people you trust who can be your soundboard when experiencing these kinds of criminals so you can “avoid falling victim to your own emotions” as cybercriminals can isolate you.
Ready to share your password with your bae? Read these safety tips first
Relationships are pushing couples to forgo digital safety. Here’s how to keep cybercriminals at bay
Image: Instagram/ Simon Leviev
Is your latest love match the world’s next Tinder swindler? It’s a tough question to answer. A survey found 43% of couples in committed relationships feel pressured to share their passwords and live locations with their partners.
While every intimate relationship can benefit from sharing private information for safety reasons, it can also put you in jeopardy if you are too quick or naive with your personal data. Scammers, hackers and crackers aren’t only looking to old ways of stealing information and continue to find new invasive methods that could leave you broke and brokenhearted. Here are some of the latest scams you should watch out for.
THIS LITTLE PIGGY WAS SCAMMED
Pig butchering scams have become a popular way to lower your guard and strike once the scammers have all the information they need. Much like a pig being fattened up for slaughter, the new con sees swindlers playing innocent with seemingly innocent scams (digital meet cutes, if you will) that progress into charming texts that seduce you. The scam is designed to win you over with time.
“The signs of such scams are often overly romantic gestures that are too much, too soon, excessive financial advice or asking for cryptocurrency investments,” said Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.
“They use love-bombing to foster romantic rapport and then pretend to invest their own money in your name to show how much they care about you, only to swindle you later.”
Collard suggests having a circle of people you trust who can be your soundboard when experiencing these kinds of criminals so you can “avoid falling victim to your own emotions” as cybercriminals can isolate you.
7 red flags to look out for before you say yes to meeting your dating app bae
OVERSHARING IS NOT CARING
Collard warned couples face a barrage of cybersecurity risks, specially when sharing digital spaces and devices. Unintentional data leaks can occur when partners use weak passwords on their cloud storage that are exploited, or they share too much data online about their partners, such as location or activity data, and overshare on social media. Shared devices are particularly risky because of the potential for one partner to download malicious software.
CAN WE SHARE PASSWORDS?
Collard recommended couples should maintain digital safety through five steps.
Collard said couples should learn to keep communicating about cybersecurity in their relationship.
“It shouldn’t be taboo. Make cybersecurity a topic of conversation and discuss any online interactions or suspicious activities openly.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
'No matter how much you love each other, don't get married in community of property': Mamokgethi Phakeng
Four Valentine’s Day do’s and don'ts to help you land that second date
'Anora' is hilarious but also moving
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos