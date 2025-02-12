Lifestyle

Ready to share your password with your bae? Read these safety tips first

Relationships are pushing couples to forgo digital safety. Here’s how to keep cybercriminals at bay

12 February 2025 - 11:00 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Simon Leviev, aka 'The Tinder Swindler'.
Simon Leviev, aka 'The Tinder Swindler'.
Image: Instagram/ Simon Leviev

Is your latest love match the world’s next Tinder swindler? It’s a tough question to answer. A survey found 43% of couples in committed relationships feel pressured to share their passwords and live locations with their partners.

While every intimate relationship can benefit from sharing private information for safety reasons, it can also put you in jeopardy if you are too quick or naive with your personal data. Scammers, hackers and crackers aren’t only looking to old ways of stealing information and continue to find new invasive methods that could leave you broke and brokenhearted. Here are some of the latest scams you should watch out for.

THIS LITTLE PIGGY WAS SCAMMED

Pig butchering scams have become a popular way to lower your guard and strike once the scammers have all the information they need. Much like a pig being fattened up for slaughter, the new con sees swindlers playing innocent with seemingly innocent scams (digital meet cutes, if you will) that progress into charming texts that seduce you. The scam is designed to win you over with time.

“The signs of such scams are often overly romantic gestures that are too much, too soon, excessive financial advice or asking for cryptocurrency investments,” said Anna Collard, SVP content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa.

“They use love-bombing to foster romantic rapport and then pretend to invest their own money in your name to show how much they care about you, only to swindle you later.”

Collard suggests having a circle of people you trust who can be your soundboard when experiencing these kinds of criminals so you can “avoid falling victim to your own emotions” as cybercriminals can isolate you.

7 red flags to look out for before you say yes to meeting your dating app bae

As technology continues to make it difficult to suss out catfishes and scammers, an expert weighs in on seven key signs to ratting them out
Lifestyle
11 months ago

OVERSHARING IS NOT CARING

Collard warned couples face a barrage of cybersecurity risks, specially when sharing digital spaces and devices. Unintentional data leaks can occur when partners use weak passwords on their cloud storage that are exploited, or they share too much data online about their partners, such as location or activity data, and overshare on social media. Shared devices are particularly risky because of the potential for one partner to download malicious software.

CAN WE SHARE PASSWORDS?

Collard recommended couples should maintain digital safety through five steps.

  1. Do not to share accounts, but rather set up individual profiles for each person. 
  2. Do not use the same password for many accounts. If you must share a password, rather use a reputable password manager which offers secure password sharing or digital vault services.
  3. Couples should set up shared recovery emails to ensure both partners know critical account details.
  4. If you’re the tech-savvy one in the relationship, teach and don’t control. Your role should be to encourage mutual learning without making one partner feel dependent.
  5. Divide responsibilities. The tech-savvy partner can handle set-up while both should be responsible for maintenance and monitoring.

Collard said couples should learn to keep communicating about cybersecurity in their relationship.

“It shouldn’t be taboo. Make cybersecurity a topic of conversation and discuss any online interactions or suspicious activities openly.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'No matter how much you love each other, don't get married in community of property': Mamokgethi Phakeng

'I know way too many people going through it all because of this, including women. Learn or perish,' says former UCT vice-chancellor.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Four Valentine’s Day do’s and don'ts to help you land that second date

It's not only lovers and friends that need presents in the month of love, pets do too. Here are some tips to make sure you don't get your gifts wrong
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'Anora' is hilarious but also moving

This modern-day Cinderella tale is a fast-moving, screwball series of unfortunate events with whiplash smart dialogue and tremendous actors
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Women’s fashion is going darker and more naked Lifestyle
  2. Four Valentine’s Day do’s and don'ts to help you land that second date Lifestyle
  3. Spring clean your bathroom to make it Valentine’s Day ready Lifestyle
  4. From Givenchy to Calvin Klein: Must-have timeless scents Lifestyle
  5. Broke with expensive taste: South Africa’s love for designer clothes Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...
Trump presses plan to 'have' Gaza, resettle 2 million Palestinians | REUTERS