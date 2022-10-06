Top three flowers to plant in your garden to stay healthy

When you live with small children, you become acutely aware of how often you reach for the medicine cabinet. Every scratch, itch and sneeze has you reading labels you barely understand, looking for any indication of potential danger to the child. Perhaps you suffer from mild sinusitis, premenstrual cramps, joint pain, a little irritable bowel syndrome? Maybe you’re struggling to sleep or can feel the start of a seasonal cold? Whatever the ailment, chances are nature has a plant that can help soothe your mild dis-ease.
Below are three plants that require very little of your attention to thrive yet have the potential to become your family’s favourite multipurpose remedies:
Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale)
Description: Many of us identify a dandelion by its cloud-like white flower with individual seeds that can be blown away with a puff of breath. Before it flowers, the dandelion plant is commonly plucked out as a weed. It has big, flat leaves and hollow flower stems that grow directly from the rootstock. The dandelion flower is pollinated by more than 90 insects.
Growing conditions: Much like a weed, dandelion will grow just about anywhere. The plant is great for improving soil quality. Its roots draw minerals from the deep soil and inject them into the entire plant. As the plant dies, the minerals are deposited back into the soil. Its roots are also able to aerate tight soil and create space for water movement.
Image: 123rf
Image: 123rf
How to use: Every part of the plant has its benefits.
Benefits: Dandelion leaves are high in minerals and vitamins including iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamins A, B and C. The plant is higher in vitamin A than any other garden plant and has three times more calcium, iron, and vitamin A than spinach. The leaves support the liver by helping it to break up congestion and to support eliminative function throughout the body. It works as a gentle laxative and can work as an anti-inflammatory.
Tip: The leaves can also be steamed, sautéed or boiled and then incorporated into dips, casseroles and soups. Boiling the leaves in a pot of water for about five minutes helps to remove some of their bitter taste.
Image: 123rf
German Chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla)
Description: There are about 25 species of chamomile recorded, one of them being German Chamomile. A small, shallow-rooted, yellow-faced, white-petal flower with a tall, smooth stem that can reach up to 92cm in height, this powerful herb looks a lot like a daisy flower. Unlike the daisy, which can have multiple rows of white petals, chamomile only has a single layer of petals.
Growing conditions: Chamomile enjoys mild weather conditions, where the sun comes out but where there is partial shade. Too much sun might see its flowers become droopy. If possible, move the plant indoors over the winter months to keep it alive.
Image: 123rf
How to use: Make chamomile tea. To harvest, wait until the flowers are fully open. Pull off the flower while securing the long stem in place (to encourage new buds to grow). You can make a tea from either fresh or dry chamomile flowers. Use only the flower heads, as the stem and leaves are bitter.
For drying, lay the flowers on a flat, dry surface for 7-10 days. Store in an airtight container or frozen.
Benefits: In children, chamomile can help ease mild infections, stomach disorders and restless sleep. In adults it is most popularly used to assist in rest and sleep. It can also act as a muscle relaxant, speed up wound healing, ease menstrual pain and mild cold symptoms.
Image: 123rf
Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis)
Description: Rosemary is a perennial herb that grows into a shrub of dark green, small, sharp leaves with an undeniable woody scent. The plant flowers in spring and summer, sprouting small blooms of either purple, blue, violet, pink or white — depending on the type. The flowers are pollinated by bees, butterflies, and birds.
Growing conditions: A resilient and generous plant, rosemary likes sandy, well-drained soil and warm weather. Make sure it is located at a spot that is exposed to at least 6-8 hours of sunlight daily. It can thrive inland and in coastal areas but does not do well in cold conditions.
Tip: If leaves turn brown or start to fall off, give the plant less water and trim the branches with brown leaves.
Image: 123rf
How to use: Dry the leaves and seal in a jar. Steep in hot boiled water for a few minutes, strain and drink as a tea. Chop leaves fresh or dried to use in meat and savoury dishes. Submerge a few sprigs into your bottle of olive oil and use oil as normal for cooking and dressings. It's also great for rubbing into clean scalp after washing your hair. Make a tincture by using one part rosemary by weight to two parts alcohol. By volume — take 2-4 drops up to three times a day.
Benefits: Rosemary helps to attract more oxygen to the brain, sharpening memory and reviving energy. It is a rich source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. It improves blood circulation, and promotes a healthy scalp and hair.
Tip: Make a daily afternoon cup of tea for a needed boost of energy and sharpened focus later in the day. Mix with dried mint leaves and a squeeze of lemon for added favour and health benefits.
Image: 123rf
Important note: Never ingest essential oils. Take care when making herbal teas as they can be potent. Consult doctor if you’re pregnant, are taking other medication or have any other underlying health concerns.
