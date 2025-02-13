Lifestyle

'Bigger, rounder and perkier butt': Kim Kardashian launches butt-enhancing Skims shapewear

13 February 2025 - 09:35
American reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
Image: kimkardashian/ Instagram

American reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has announced a new addition to her Skims shapewear brand: the “ultimate butt” collection.

The new line promises to give wearers a “bigger, rounder and perkier” butt.

The 44-year-old co-founder of Skims announced the addition of the undergarment in a humorous Instagram video, set to drop on February 13.

The video shows Kardashian playing the role of a “fairy butt mother” who magically appears to help a model achieve her body goals without the need for exercise.

“I'm here to make things easier for you,” Kardashian said. “With Skims' new shapewear, you can get a butt, boobs and amazing curves immediately. No squats required!”

Kardashian cofounded Skims in 2019 with Emma Grede and Jens Grede and the brand has become synonymous with innovative, comfortable and stylish shapewear, loungewear and underwear.

Kardashian said developing shapewear solutions has taken five years.

“Five years in the making, our ultimate butt-enhancing solutions will magically make your dream butt appear, no squats required.”

