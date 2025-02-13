Lifestyle

Dress to impress with these trendy Valentine’s Day outfits

13 February 2025 - 15:04
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Model walks the runway during an autumn/winter Saint Laurent show.
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images

Choosing the perfect outfit for Valentine's Day can be a nightmare but there's no need to make the right styling choices more stressful than the date. Here's a look at small elements you can try to make your big night out a stunner.

ROMANCING THE SHADES

1. Versace, Black/Grey, R4,550 2. Jimmy Choo, JC5008, Pink/Pink, R4,630 3.Tiffany & Co, Red/Pink, R5,560
Image: Supplied

Shades are on the rise as a must-have accessory for just about any outfit. Whether it's a flashy futuristic look with ski goggles or something a little more sophisticated such as cat eyes, there's always an easy way to incorporate them and give your outfit a bit of flair.

A black pair can go easily with any ensemble, or try understated block shapes you can wear on your head for a relaxed feel.

QUIET LUXURY LOVER

1. Ange knitted top, Poetry, R399 2. Fitted shirt with roll-up sleeves, Zara, R769 3. Straight mid-waist jeans, Zara, R1,099 4. Casa loafer black, Mango, R1039
Image: Supplied

The greatest risk of going on a dinner date is being overdressed for what could end up being a highly active night. A great trend to borrow notes from is quiet luxury with high quality pieces that don't feature too much print or overwhelming details. 

Trade bulky jackets for knit sweaters over the shoulder, graphic tees for understated blouses, print-heavy skirts for well-fitted trousers and sky-high heels for minimalistic loafers.

RED FOR ROMANCE

1. Luella Mini frill dress, Bash, R1,299 2. Pink & White Fabric Splatter Scarf R270 3, Red Steve Madden kaci slingback, Superbalist, R1,499
Image: Supplied

Still a trendy colour this season, red is a favourite for Valentine's Day. Look to sultry slip dresses and opt for in-vogue ruffles and frills to give a bit of character to the look. Accessorise minimal outfits with red print scarves or if you don't want to be too obvious about the colour of the season, go for burgundy or deep red shoes.

