Is your star sign the most compatible? See which is the perfect date

This incompatibility — Libra being all-in on the date and Gemini turning up late and flustered — makes the pair incompatible for date night. As they are both air signs they’ll have plenty to talk about, but the date will struggle to gain momentum.
Leo and Aquarius will also find it hard to get the right date-night balance. Leos love a date that is fancy and unique, consisting of interesting experiences and potentially multiple locations. Aquarius are humble and low-key and prefer a date that’s about getting to know somebody, not about exciting attractions.
This incompatibility means they won’t enjoy the date. Their polarity means they’ll be drawn towards one another, but their chemistry will be hampered by their very different likes and dislikes.
Are there any surprising pairings that work unexpectedly well?
Two of the most popular yet most inexplicable love matches are Sagittarius and Taurus. Sagittarius are free spirits, fun-loving, adventurous and loud. Taurus is reserved, bookish, and respectful, and their humour is drier than the Sahara. And yet again and again, those couples are drawn to each other — and even more shockingly, they last well together.
Taurus lets Sagittarius be their full selves, without an ounce of judgment. Sagittarius brings their colourful perspective of life to the quiet Taurean. They appreciate each other without trying to change one another.
Which signs communicate best on a date? Which struggle the most?
Any two signs that have similar communication styles will have a great time on a date. Gemini and Sagittarius, for example, love to laugh. They will have a fun-filled, loud date, where both will do their best to be entertaining for the other person. These two signs love fast-talking about their experiences and adventures, they enjoy exaggerating, making up jokes and getting rowdy with the other tables.
Image: 123RF/captainvector
According to online psychic chat provider Psychic World, there has been a significant uptick in searches for star sign compatibility.
With many singles and daters in the dark about their matches, we asked Inbaal Honigman to answer frequently asked questions about which star signs are a catch and how to help less compatible signs during Valentine’s Day celebrations.
Which zodiac signs have the most natural romantic chemistry on a date?
Pisces and Virgos are quite different in character, but they are two of the zodiac’s most romantic signs. Pisces is dreamy, creative and sensitive, whereas Virgo is practical, organised and sensible. On a date, they will prioritise their romantic connection over their differing personality traits.
This pair is a perfect case of polarity, or when two signs are on polar opposites of the zodiacal wheel. Born six months apart, they can enjoy romantic compatibility despite being different. Opposites attract.
Which signs have the worst date night compatibility and why?
Libra and Gemini are the least compatible on a date. Libras approach date night like a red-carpet event. They’ll get dressed up, smell nice and think of interesting conversation topics. Geminis are sociable. They’ll arrive on a date straight from work, and be on their way to another event afterwards.
Taurus and Libra are peaceful and elegant, so their communication styles suit each other well. They will have a calm, graceful date where they’ll talk about thick books, stately homes and classical music. They will let each other finish their sentences, and will nod and listen in a considerate way.
Signs that have very different communication styles will struggle on a date. Cancer and Virgo, for example, have vastly different ways of putting their opinions across. Virgo is well-spoken and meticulously researched, a human Wikipedia, whereas sensitive Cancer goes with feels, not facts. Their opposite styles of communication mean the date would be a struggle, as they will disagree about many topics.
Aries and Scorpio communicate differently. Aries is a bit of an over-sharer and Scorpio likes to keep a secret. Their communication will be stilted and a bit one-sided. Aries will reveal all and Scorpio will be taken aback and become withdrawn.
How can two opposite signs make a date night work?
Vastly different signs who like each need a strategy for date nights, and there is one of two options. One way is to take turns. If one of you likes libraries and the other likes skydiving, rotate. Have an adventure one time and stay in and order sushi the other.
The other way is to keep things neutral. Meet for a 7pm meal at a pizzeria which everyone likes, put your phones away and chat about your day, then go for a stroll and finish with a bottle of wine on the sofa. Is it boring? Nope, it's harmonious.
What astrological red flags should people look out for on a date?
We've said so many positive things, so let’s not look for negatives. The incompatible pairs should provide us with fun and humour.
