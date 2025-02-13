Serves: 4-6
Zola, Siba, Lorna: try these delectable recipes from SA’s top celeb chefs
If you like these chefs then you'll love our collection of their recipes for the perfect three-course meal this Valentine's weekend
Image: Supplied
Three of the most recognised faces in South African cooking — Zola Nene, Siba Mtongana and Lorna Maseko — are set to go head-to-head for the prestigious Best Chef award at this year's South African Restaurant Awards.
Boasting a number of TV show appearances and judging duties, the three pioneers have won Mzansi over with their unique takes on cooking. The award will be taken home by the chef who displays the finest culinary talent and has demonstrated excellence and innovation in their field.
Haven't had your taste of the heat they bring to the kitchen? Here's a three-course meal you can put together inspired by Maseko's playful Coca-Cola kebabs, Nene's mouthwatering pork belly and Mtongana's heartwarming meringue cheesecake.
KAROO LAMB KEBABS WITH BRANDY & COKE SAUCE
Image: Supplied
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
8-10 kebab sticks
600g cubed boneless leg of Karoo lamb
Salt and pepper
45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil
30g (2 tbsp) butter
2 cloves garlic, crushed
3 sprigs of rosemary
Sauce:
30g (2 tbsp) butter
250ml (1 cup) cola cooldrink
60ml (¼ cup) brandy
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 finger fresh ginger, grated
30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
15ml (1 tbsp) mint jelly
30ml (2 tbsp) parsley, chopped
Micro herb salad to serve
Method:
CRISPY PORK BELLY WITH PINEAPPLE CHUTNEY
Image: 123rf.com/hongee
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
1-1.2kg pork belly, ask the butcher to score the rind
Vegetable oil
Coarse salt
1 onion, sliced
1 bay leaf
1 carrot, sliced
A couple of sprigs of fresh sage
Freshly ground black pepper
30ml (2 tbsp) brown sugar
Pineapple chutney:
150ml cider vinegar
150ml sugar
1 star anise
1 clove
1 small stick cinnamon
1 pineapple, peeled, sliced into blocks removing the hard core
1 red chilli, seeded and sliced
Method:
SIBA MTONGANA’S CHEAT MERINGUE CHEESECAKE
Image: Supplied
Ingredients:
200g tea biscuits, such as Bakers Tennis, crushed;
80g dried desiccated coconut, toasted;
125g butter, melted.
Cheesecake
2 x 250g tubs of cream cheese, room temperature;
1 x 398g tin condensed milk;
2 large egg yolks;
100ml fresh lemon juice;
15ml lemon zest.
Meringue topping
2 egg large whites;
Pinch of salt;
100g castor sugar;
200ml store-bought passion fruit coulis.
Method:
