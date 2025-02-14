February 14 marks the celebration of Valentine's Day, a day that has become synonymous with romantic relationships, love and affection.
While the day is traditionally associated with couples, it has evolved over time to include family, friends and young people who use the opportunity to express their love and appreciation for one another.
In recent years, Valentine's Day has taken on a new twist, with friends celebrating “Galentine's Day” and school pupils getting creative with their Valentine's date proposals in schools.
The day has become one for people to shower each other with gifts, flowers, chocolates and quality time together.
However, not everyone is a fan. Many critics argue the day has become overly commercialised, creating unrealistic expectations and pressure to celebrate in a specific way. Some people feel the emphasis on Valentine's Day can be overwhelming, especially for those who are single.
Others argue that love and affection should be celebrated every day, not just on one specific day. “We don't need Valentine's Day, we celebrate each other every day,” many would say.
POLL | Do you celebrate Valentine's Day?
Image: Reuters/Luc Gnago
