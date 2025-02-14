REVIEW | What the world needs now is a black Captain America
Where Steve Rogers was nothing but a beacon of hope, Sam Wilson becomes a much-needed aspirational hero
14 February 2025 - 15:43
On the first day of the new millennium, Europop group Aqua released an infectious song — Cartoon Heroes. Famed for their 1997 smash hit Barbie Girl, the band continued to play around with their animated brand of tunes and attempted to shrug off one-hit wonder suggestions with the new jam...
