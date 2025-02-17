Lifestyle

Baftas 2025: Records broken by the night’s big winners

From the controversial ‘Emilia Pérez’ to the celebrated ‘Conclave’, here are all the wins

17 February 2025 - 11:00 By Staff Writer
Zoe Saldana with her award for Supporting Actress for 'Emilia Pérez'.
Image: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

With a number of loved movies making the list of the British Academy of Film and TV Arts Awards (Baftas), the night saw several new records being set.

From the controversial Emilia Pérez to the celebrated Conclave, here are all the big winners of the night

MOST NOMINATED ACTRESS OF ALL TIME

The Outrun lead Saoirse Ronan broke a record and became the actress with the most nominations in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category without a win. The nomination makes this Ronan’s fifth after The Lovely Bones, Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women. Before this year's awards, Ronan was tied with Deborah Kerr (The Kind and I, The Sundowners) with four nominations before her passing in 2007.

LEAGUE OF MOST NOMINATED LEAD ACTORS

The same number stands for men with Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) joining Albert Finney and Robert De Niro to become the third actor with five or more nominations without a win in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. Finney had six nominations without a win while De Niro had five.

From left to right, Tessa Ross, Peter Straughan, Edward Berger, Isabella Rossellini, Juliette Howell, Ralph Fiennes and Michael Jackman with the Outstanding British Film Award for 'Conclave' at the 2025 Bafta film awards.
Image: Kate Green

A STAR HAS RISEN

Jesse Eisenberg, who plays one of the leads in A Real Pain, became the first Bafta Rising Star nominee to win in the Best Original Screenplay category. Eisenberg was nominated in the same category in 2009, losing to Kristen Stewart of Twilight fame.

A FOREIGN TIE

Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard tied the record set by Pedro Almodóvar for the most wins in the Best Film Not In The English Language category at the Baftas with three wins. Audiard's previous wins in the category were for A Prophet and The Beat That My Heart Skipped.

DIRECTOR’S CHOICE

Sean Baker became the first person to win in the Best Casting category for a movie he also directed. The Anora director is also the first man to win in the Best Casting category since it had only been won by female casting directors since the category’s inception. Baker won the award alongside Samantha Quan.

Stats collected by MyBettingsites.co.uk.

