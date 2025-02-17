The Outrun lead Saoirse Ronan broke a record and became the actress with the most nominations in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category without a win. The nomination makes this Ronan’s fifth after The Lovely Bones, Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women. Before this year's awards, Ronan was tied with Deborah Kerr (The Kind and I, The Sundowners) with four nominations before her passing in 2007.
Baftas 2025: Records broken by the night’s big winners
From the controversial ‘Emilia Pérez’ to the celebrated ‘Conclave’, here are all the wins
With a number of loved movies making the list of the British Academy of Film and TV Arts Awards (Baftas), the night saw several new records being set.
From the controversial Emilia Pérez to the celebrated Conclave, here are all the big winners of the night
MOST NOMINATED ACTRESS OF ALL TIME
The Outrun lead Saoirse Ronan broke a record and became the actress with the most nominations in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category without a win. The nomination makes this Ronan’s fifth after The Lovely Bones, Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women. Before this year's awards, Ronan was tied with Deborah Kerr (The Kind and I, The Sundowners) with four nominations before her passing in 2007.
LEAGUE OF MOST NOMINATED LEAD ACTORS
The same number stands for men with Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) joining Albert Finney and Robert De Niro to become the third actor with five or more nominations without a win in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. Finney had six nominations without a win while De Niro had five.
A STAR HAS RISEN
Jesse Eisenberg, who plays one of the leads in A Real Pain, became the first Bafta Rising Star nominee to win in the Best Original Screenplay category. Eisenberg was nominated in the same category in 2009, losing to Kristen Stewart of Twilight fame.
A FOREIGN TIE
Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard tied the record set by Pedro Almodóvar for the most wins in the Best Film Not In The English Language category at the Baftas with three wins. Audiard's previous wins in the category were for A Prophet and The Beat That My Heart Skipped.
DIRECTOR’S CHOICE
Sean Baker became the first person to win in the Best Casting category for a movie he also directed. The Anora director is also the first man to win in the Best Casting category since it had only been won by female casting directors since the category’s inception. Baker won the award alongside Samantha Quan.
