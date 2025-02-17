The figure-hugging dresses Moore has fallen in love with are becoming a consistent hit. The Substance star ditched sophisticated plain colours for a dazzling custom Alexander McQueen gown that showcases the fashion house’s dreamy prints with eye-catching sequins.
Demi, Colman, Lupita: best and worst dressed at Baftas 2025
In a night defined by glitz and glamour, see which stars put on the ritz and who clamoured for fashion police to throw them in the slammer
Image: Stringer/Anadolu, Kate Green via Getty Images
BEST
DEMI MOORE
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
The figure-hugging dresses Moore has fallen in love with are becoming a consistent hit. The Substance star ditched sophisticated plain colours for a dazzling custom Alexander McQueen gown that showcases the fashion house’s dreamy prints with eye-catching sequins.
She rocked her favourite side-swept hairdo with a sleek middle parting for the formal occasion. More is more for the actress who opted for diamond drop earrings and a colourful encrusted clutch bag. A look that showcases simplistic elegance in design and fashion-forward whimsy with its use of colour.
ANNABELLE WALLIS
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
When it comes to award season, the dramatic party looks of the VMAs and BETs are thrown out of the window for barely-there makeup and understated glamour. To embody that approach, Wallis stunned in a shimmering floor-length golden gown. For a sophisticated structure, the gown features draped effects complemented by a messy half-up hairdo. To keep it understated without washing her out, her makeup featured warm glowing rosy colours.
PAMELA ANDERSON
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
Anderson channelled Bridgette Bardot for her all-white look. The body-hugging dress features ruched details to accentuate her figure with a sparkling neckpiece to bring attention to her busty plunging neckline.
AJ ODUDU
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
The Big Brother UK host went back to the Y2K in a daring look. The all-white hooded dress with a high slit easily feels suited for music awards or front-row fashion week appearances, but its Odudu’s use of classic makeup, understated jewellery and a face-framing bob that marries formalwear with her usual sleek and glitzy streetwear ensembles.
GWENDOLYN CHRISTIE
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images)
Another contentious entry, Christie kept it trendy in a Gothic get-up featuring dreadlocks. Much like Odudu, it is Christie’s laid-back approach to accessories that help the outfit remain glam rather than being a campy costume.
SAOIRSE RONAN
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville
While a blue gown would have brought out her eye colour, Ronan steals the show in a pale shade of teal. Shying away from dramatic Louis Vuitton dresses, the gown’s winning element is the metallic stole with a silky effect that gives the whole look volume and drama for the modern and slightly casual dress underneath.
LETITIA WRIGHT
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
What many actresses often get wrong with a toned-down look is they opt for makeup that does not complement the colour of the outfit they wear. Wright goes for minimalistic glamour with a warm burnt burgundy dress featuring a regal boat that leads the eye to a starry bow with a silver lining.
NABHAAN RIZWAN
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
Speaking on the night, Rizwan felt actors can bring looks that are “a bit boring” so he shook it up with a floral ceramic print by South Africa’s Hylton Nel in collaboration with Dior. The playful look is accompanied by boxy high-waisted trousers and a beret flipped backwards. Rather than a necktie, he continues the visual story of the jacket with a matching neck scarf for his collared shirt.
UNKNOWN GUEST
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
By accessorising his classic tux with a bowtie combo, the unknown guest of the Marion film gave an elegant spin to a commonplace ensemble with a keffiyeh. Rather than wrap it around in solidarity, the political statement is draped to frame his sloping shoulders and elongates his height
WORST
COLMAN DOMINGO
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Revered for his daring yet tailored looks, Domingo seemed lost about which event he was attending. While Versace is not without striking suits, Domingo seems best prepared for a night out with vampire hunter Blade. The same collection featured an all-black blazer with a tapered waist that would have been a better statement piece for the Baftas red carpet.
LUPITA NYONG’O
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville
While Nyong’o chose an outfit best suited for the weather, the romantic look is a heartbreaking choice by the style icon. The custom Chanel look turns her into a ballerina the Black Swan wouldn’t envy. The look makes no statement and doesn’t quite match the edgy or wispy looks she has worn in the past. Instead it’s another Chanel piece best suited for tween stars who attend red-carpet affairs.
SELENA GOMEZ
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
Perhaps a sign of what’s to come for the cast and crew of Emilia Pérez, Gomez ditched the movie’s costumer Saint Laurent for the scene-stealing work of Schiaperelli. While she’s no newbie to wearing Schiaparelli, Gomez’s take features very little of the tongue-in-cheek humour of other Schiap fans Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Doja Cat. While the dress is a vision, it seems best for dated stars who are looking for a daring neckline.
LAURA BAILEY
Image: Kate Green/Getty Images
The actress may have been attempting a modern regal look, but it seems she got stuck in her groceries with this princess of tin foil ensemble. Metallic fabrics do not require too many accessories and with a tiara on top of it all, the outfit would have been saved by keeping it simple.
