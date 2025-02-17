Lifestyle

‘Oh my gosh, friend’ – Portia & Palesa slay TikTok one unpaid bill at a time

'Soul Buddyz' star Thando Dlamini, the brains behind the zany duo, says she's using the spoof to inspire and guide youngsters

17 February 2025 - 17:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Portia and Palesa are a hit on TikTok.
Portia and Palesa are a hit on TikTok.
Image: Supplied

In 2022, Quinta Brunson made history when she became the first viral meme sensation to bag the prestigious Emmy Award for lead actress. Brunson's win was a lesson in how young actors who use social media to amass fame or showcase their skill set could make their dreams come true. The same could be said for Issa Rae, whose HBO hit series Insecure would see the latter go from YouTube star to Hollywood royalty.

In the same vein, former child star Thando Dlamini is becoming a TikTok favourite with her kooky characters Portia and Palesa.

Landing a role in 2000s hit series Soul Buddyz, Dlamini became a household name playing Nozipho in two seasons of the show. Since then, she has turned to TikTok, dominating the scene with her Portia and Palesa duo in a comedy of errors.

While scrolling on her TikTok page, she came across the filter she uses to bring the characters to life, believing that it captures the typical look of dramatic women on social media.

Thando Dlamini hopes to expand Portia and Palesa's universe with more characters.
Thando Dlamini hopes to expand Portia and Palesa's universe with more characters.
Image: Supplied

“It reminded me of those ladies who do 'get ready with me' videos and live vlogs,” she said. She posted one video spoofing the trend and it was an immediate hit with social media users. Their names, much like their performances in the videos, are off-the-cuff and unscripted. In many of the videos, the pair are faced with surviving unpaid bills, dangerous sugar daddies and materialistic maladies typically brought on by the ditsy Portia character.

“I don't know if they're my alter egos, but as soon as I put on that wig and filter they have lives of their own.”

Garnering thousands of followers in the past year, Dlamini finds the characters resonate with her viewers because the pair is relatable, an element helped by Dlamini sourcing some of the episodes from real-life events faced by influencers. She finds this is especially poignant for young girls who “have just gotten into varsity and are trying to make their way through life by 25". It also speaks to young folk in the club scene and the adventures they experience.

“I've been in many of those situations before,” she laughs.

While Dlamini's transition from actor to social media star might have yielded good results, many other screen stars look down on joining the platform, especially given the pressure they face to garner a large following at casting calls. This has also seen seasoned or qualified actors eclipsed by content creators for acting gigs.

“At this point, we can't live without social media, even as people who have studied the art of acting. You can't run away from it if you are really trying to make it,” says Dlamini.

“At the end of the day, filmmaking is a business and there's a bottom line to achieve through an audience that needs to be watching,” she says, “I've seen a bit of a difference when going for auditions where it's gotten better, with more frequent callbacks. It's scary because it's a whole different ball game and I had no idea what I was doing on social media. But now I'm just having fun. Just do it.”

Other than her hopes to bag a long-term role on screen, she is looking to evolve the characters as they graduate, make their own money and navigate independence.

“The whole point of these videos is to be inspirational and spread awareness,” she says, especially for her young audience.

“I don't want them to go through life thinking that they're going to make mistakes and there's no coming back from them. You can learn from the mistakes you keep making in life, you can't just wake up one day and have everything that will make you feel OK. I want them to have character development.”

Dlamini says she also wants to add new characters as she progresses, but is not sure who they will be or what they will be doing yet. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

My china, this TikToker ticks all boxes in his wonderful journey

Was Chad Jones a high-performing youth? By which I mean did he do all the extra murals, play all the instruments, pursue engineering or medicine at ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

WATCH | The best Halle Berry wigs from the big screen

From superheroes to split personalities, we revisit some of the actress's viral and iconic looks
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Ready to share your password with your bae? Read these safety tips first

Relationships are pushing couples to forgo their digital safety. Here's how to keep cybercriminals at bay
Lifestyle
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LEBOGANG MOKOENA | Give your children names with meaning Lifestyle
  2. Is your star sign the most compatible? See which is the perfect date Lifestyle
  3. Four Valentine’s Day do’s and don'ts to help you land that second date Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | 'Captain America' saves the day — again Lifestyle
  5. Spring clean your bathroom to make it Valentine’s Day ready Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sudan's RSF attack famine-stricken people as they consolidate territory | ...
Germany's election tests a far-right firewall