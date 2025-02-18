Beating gwababa for all rom-com lovers

Yes. I love discovering what my body can do and learning new things. Feeling strong, fit and capable in your body is a blessing. It’s a great feeling. Yes, I wouldn’t mind doing more action in the future. And who doesn’t love a female action hero?
What was it about this story that interested you?
It interested me that the movie followed a woman like Suma-Lee. Usually, she would be the helpful wife, the devoted one. To put her front and centre in a film has felt refreshing, at least as an actor. I have played many survivors, women who have succeeded against all odds to free themselves. It was lovely to experience a story that’s a bit gentler.
How did you prepare for the physical scenes, and how challenging were they?
It was very challenging, mostly because we didn’t have a lot of time. We shot all the physical scenes — running, boxing, learning to box, hiking, box fighting, rolling around the ocean, skipping — over three days straight. It was intense, and I was physically challenged in the most intense way.
But it was important to link her (Suma-Lee's) transformation of mind with the transformation of her relationship to her body. Seeing how she changes, physically feeling stronger, and how that freedom and strength impact her mood, her actions and her willingness to bet on herself was such a pleasure to lay out. Slowly, gently, but relentlessly, bit by bit she remakes herself. It was cool.
There is lovely chemistry on screen between Suma-Lee and Clive. What was your experience of working with Jandre le Roux?
Jandre is a hunk with a heart of gold. There’s power in that. Lots of testosterone and lots of kindness. Again, refreshing.
What do you think is the biggest lesson Suma-Lee learns?
I think she sits back comfortably into herself and learns how much better she feels when she lives that way. This encourages her to keep going, but you have to take the first step, then the next one, and then one more and one more.
What lessons did you take from this experience on a personal level?
That you can be feminine and aggressive. Kick ass when you need to. But I also love the joy of being soft and warm. I prefer that type of energy. Maybe it is a healthier way to live.
Beating gwababa for all rom-com lovers
Tarryn Wyngaard is pulling no punches in her latest film ‘Gebokste Liefde’
Image: Supplied by Showmax
South African Film and Television Awards winner Tarryn Wyngaard (Devil’s Peak) is taking on a new role as no-nonsense Suma-Lee in Showmax’s Gebokste Liefde.
Facing a string of bad luck, Suma-Lee loses her job and finds out her ex-husband, Dries (Roche Killian from Plaasjapie) is about to marry a model (Emma van Heyn of Eksie Perfeksie fame).
Suma-Lee takes up boxing to deal with her mounting frustrations with heartthrob coach Clive (Jandre le Roux).
We catch up with the actress to find out how she traded dramas for rom-coms and lessons in love.
Was it daunting to be the film’s lead, specially since this was your first romantic comedy?
In a way no because Zoë Laband (writer), Annelize Frost (director), and Vlokkie Gordon (producer) trusted me, and that made the creative process flow easier. This was a blessing because we only had 18 days to shoot the film and there were many locations and big set pieces such as the boxing scenes. I had great stunt performers Natalie Walsh, Christy Morcos and Trevor Byrom supporting me on those days.
We are seeing rom-coms becoming popular in SA. Why do you think local viewers are in love with the genre?
I think locals love the genre because it is funny and heartwarming. I think many South Africans crave a happy/fairytale ending. We believe in love and want to see ourselves succeed in it. It’s a very good sign.
Image: Supplied by Showmax
You’re getting down and dirty in the physical scenes in the movie. Any chance you might follow this up with a lead role in an action movie?
Yes. I love discovering what my body can do and learning new things. Feeling strong, fit and capable in your body is a blessing. It’s a great feeling. Yes, I wouldn’t mind doing more action in the future. And who doesn’t love a female action hero?
What was it about this story that interested you?
It interested me that the movie followed a woman like Suma-Lee. Usually, she would be the helpful wife, the devoted one. To put her front and centre in a film has felt refreshing, at least as an actor. I have played many survivors, women who have succeeded against all odds to free themselves. It was lovely to experience a story that’s a bit gentler.
How did you prepare for the physical scenes, and how challenging were they?
It was very challenging, mostly because we didn’t have a lot of time. We shot all the physical scenes — running, boxing, learning to box, hiking, box fighting, rolling around the ocean, skipping — over three days straight. It was intense, and I was physically challenged in the most intense way.
But it was important to link her (Suma-Lee's) transformation of mind with the transformation of her relationship to her body. Seeing how she changes, physically feeling stronger, and how that freedom and strength impact her mood, her actions and her willingness to bet on herself was such a pleasure to lay out. Slowly, gently, but relentlessly, bit by bit she remakes herself. It was cool.
There is lovely chemistry on screen between Suma-Lee and Clive. What was your experience of working with Jandre le Roux?
Jandre is a hunk with a heart of gold. There’s power in that. Lots of testosterone and lots of kindness. Again, refreshing.
What do you think is the biggest lesson Suma-Lee learns?
I think she sits back comfortably into herself and learns how much better she feels when she lives that way. This encourages her to keep going, but you have to take the first step, then the next one, and then one more and one more.
What lessons did you take from this experience on a personal level?
That you can be feminine and aggressive. Kick ass when you need to. But I also love the joy of being soft and warm. I prefer that type of energy. Maybe it is a healthier way to live.
What do you hope audiences take away from your character’s journey when it comes to the lessons we learn about falling in love?
Falling in love can be a brutal experience if you aren’t happy in yourself. Love is an action word. Make sure you apply it to yourself. And listen to Whitney Houston: “I found the greatest love of all inside of me.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
‘Babygirl’ bends (over) how we see desire, power and self-discovery
Director Pablo Larraín on making 'Maria' with Angelina Jolie
REVIEW | What the world needs now is a black Captain America
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos