Celebrating its third season, The Mommy Club features the same old drama and new faces.
Joining seasoned favourites Her Majesty and Mrs Mops are new cast members Nozipho Ntshangase and Rosette Ncwana. As a top model and entrepreneur, Ncwana is a well-known face in South Africa’s entertainment landscape.
She spills the tea on everything The Mommy Club, from why she joined to the drama that keeps viewers hooked.
As a model and someone with previous experience in reality television, what drew you to The Mommy Club?
It was the opportunity to share a different side of myself. As someone who is often in the spotlight, it’s easy for people to see only one dimension of who I am. I wanted to be part of something real and authentic. Something that truly connects with people. As a mother, I love the idea of connecting with other women who are navigating similar experiences. Having been on reality TV before, I knew this would be an exciting chance.
How was your experience filming the reality show?
Filming The Mommy Club was an incredible experience. It was fun, emotional and sometimes challenging, but overall I loved every moment. Balancing motherhood and my career while being on camera was a learning curve. It gave me a chance to reflect on my growth. The connections I made with some moms were genuine, and I’m grateful for the journey.
Which moms did you gravitate towards, and why?
Noksie and Mrs J. I tend to gravitate towards them because they’re real with me and aren’t trying to be something they’re not. I respect moms who are open about their struggles, specially when it comes to the tough moments. It felt natural to connect with them.
What unique qualities are you bringing to the show?
I bring a mix of elegance, strength and realness. I also offer a level-headed, mature perspective to the group while knowing how to have fun.
There’s a new mommy in town
Rosette Ncwane spills the tea on ‘The Mommy Club’ season 3
Image: Supplied by Showmax
Celebrating its third season, The Mommy Club features the same old drama and new faces.
Joining seasoned favourites Her Majesty and Mrs Mops are new cast members Nozipho Ntshangase and Rosette Ncwana. As a top model and entrepreneur, Ncwana is a well-known face in South Africa’s entertainment landscape.
She spills the tea on everything The Mommy Club, from why she joined to the drama that keeps viewers hooked.
As a model and someone with previous experience in reality television, what drew you to The Mommy Club?
It was the opportunity to share a different side of myself. As someone who is often in the spotlight, it’s easy for people to see only one dimension of who I am. I wanted to be part of something real and authentic. Something that truly connects with people. As a mother, I love the idea of connecting with other women who are navigating similar experiences. Having been on reality TV before, I knew this would be an exciting chance.
How was your experience filming the reality show?
Filming The Mommy Club was an incredible experience. It was fun, emotional and sometimes challenging, but overall I loved every moment. Balancing motherhood and my career while being on camera was a learning curve. It gave me a chance to reflect on my growth. The connections I made with some moms were genuine, and I’m grateful for the journey.
Which moms did you gravitate towards, and why?
Noksie and Mrs J. I tend to gravitate towards them because they’re real with me and aren’t trying to be something they’re not. I respect moms who are open about their struggles, specially when it comes to the tough moments. It felt natural to connect with them.
What unique qualities are you bringing to the show?
I bring a mix of elegance, strength and realness. I also offer a level-headed, mature perspective to the group while knowing how to have fun.
Entrepreneurs & rich husbands — meet the cast of 'The Mommy Club: Van Die Hoofstad'
Is there something specific you hope viewers gain from your appearances?
I hope viewers take away that it’s OK to be human, flaws and all. We all face challenges, and it’s important to handle them in your own way, without trying to live up to anyone else’s expectations. I want people to feel empowered to be themselves, stand up for what’s right, and be kind. It’s about showing up for yourself and your loved ones, even on the tough days.
How would you describe your mothering style, and what inspires it?
My mothering style is a balance of structure and warmth. I believe in setting boundaries and instilling good values, but I also make sure my children feel loved, supported and heard. My inspiration comes from my own upbringing and my desire to raise confident, kind and independent children.
Why should people watch the show?
Because it’s real and entertaining. The Mommy Club isn’t only about motherhood, it’s about powerful women navigating life, love, friendships and personal growth. It’s filled with laughter, drama and heartfelt moments viewers will relate to, whether they’re moms or not. Plus, you’ll get to see a side of me you’ve never seen before. Whether you love me or not, there’s something in the show for everyone.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Beating gwababa for all rom-com lovers
‘Oh my gosh, friend’ – Portia & Palesa slay TikTok one unpaid bill at a time
Demi, Colman, Lupita: best and worst dressed at Baftas 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos