Try this elevated pap and wors recipe à la Tyla on Vogue

Here’s how you can take on the classic meal like a pro

19 February 2025 - 10:13 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Boerewors, avo and tomato shebo.
Image: The South African Avocado Growers Association

BOEREWORS WITH TOMATO SHEBO AND AVOCADO

The spicy shebo can be made up to a day ahead and kept in the fridge until ready to use. Heat thoroughly before serving.

Serves: 4

Prep: 10 minutes  

Ingredients:

800g thin boerewors

4 wooden skewers, soaked in cold water

For the spicy shebo:

30ml (2 tbsp) oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 chilli, diced

1 x 410g canned chopped tomatoes

30ml (2 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce

30ml (2 tbsp) fruit chutney

Salt and pepper, to taste

To serve:

2 ripe avocados, peeled, stoned and diced, to serve

1 chilli, sliced, to serve (optional)

Method:

  1. Divide the boerewors into four and roll each piece into a coil. Secure with a skewer. Wrap the skewers in aluminum foil to prevent burning. Cook the boerewors over coals or under the grill until cooked to your liking, or about 10 minutes per side.
  2. To make the shebo, heat the oil in a frying pan and add the onion, garlic and chilli. Sauté over medium heat until the onions are soft, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook gently until slightly thickened, for about 10 more minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent sauce catching on the bottom. Season before serving.
  3. To serve, spread the sauce on a platter and arrange the boerewors on top. Scatter    the avocado and extra chilli. Serve immediately.

 

SLOW-COOKED PAP AMD CRISPY FRIED CORN

Liven up a creamy porridge with hot and spicy freshly fried corn kernels.
Image: Paul Bransby

Serves: 6-8

Difficulty: Easy 2 hours

Ingredients:

Pap:

240g (2 cups) maize meal

1 litre water

Pinch of salt

500ml (2 cups) milk or fresh cream

Crispy fried corn:

2.5ml (½ tsp) curry powder

5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric

5ml (1 tsp) ground cumin

5ml (1 tsp) cayenne pepper

5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika

5ml (1 tsp) dried sweet basil

5ml (1 tsp) sugar

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

Kernels cut from 2 mielies

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

  1. For the pap, combine the maize meal, water and salt in a slow-cooker, stir until smooth and cook on high for one hour.
  2. Add the milk or cream, stir until smooth and cook for another hour. If too thick, stir in a little extra milk and heat through.
  3. While the pap is cooking, make the crispy corn. Combine the spices and sugar and dry fry in a pan over moderate heat for a few seconds.
  4. Add the oil and stir to combine. Add the corn kernels and fry for a few minutes until bright yellow.
  5. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  6. Serve the pap with the crispy corn on top.

 

Recipes previously published in the Sunday Times LifeStyle Food section.

