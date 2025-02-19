The spicy shebo can be made up to a day ahead and kept in the fridge until ready to use. Heat thoroughly before serving.
Serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
800g thin boerewors
4 wooden skewers, soaked in cold water
For the spicy shebo:
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, grated
1 chilli, diced
1 x 410g canned chopped tomatoes
30ml (2 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce
30ml (2 tbsp) fruit chutney
Salt and pepper, to taste
To serve:
2 ripe avocados, peeled, stoned and diced, to serve
1 chilli, sliced, to serve (optional)
Method:
- Divide the boerewors into four and roll each piece into a coil. Secure with a skewer. Wrap the skewers in aluminum foil to prevent burning. Cook the boerewors over coals or under the grill until cooked to your liking, or about 10 minutes per side.
- To make the shebo, heat the oil in a frying pan and add the onion, garlic and chilli. Sauté over medium heat until the onions are soft, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook gently until slightly thickened, for about 10 more minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent sauce catching on the bottom. Season before serving.
- To serve, spread the sauce on a platter and arrange the boerewors on top. Scatter the avocado and extra chilli. Serve immediately.
Try this elevated pap and wors recipe à la Tyla on Vogue
Here’s how you can take on the classic meal like a pro
Image: The South African Avocado Growers Association
BOEREWORS WITH TOMATO SHEBO AND AVOCADO
The spicy shebo can be made up to a day ahead and kept in the fridge until ready to use. Heat thoroughly before serving.
Serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
800g thin boerewors
4 wooden skewers, soaked in cold water
For the spicy shebo:
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, grated
1 chilli, diced
1 x 410g canned chopped tomatoes
30ml (2 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce
30ml (2 tbsp) fruit chutney
Salt and pepper, to taste
To serve:
2 ripe avocados, peeled, stoned and diced, to serve
1 chilli, sliced, to serve (optional)
Method:
SLOW-COOKED PAP AMD CRISPY FRIED CORN
Image: Paul Bransby
Serves: 6-8
Difficulty: Easy 2 hours
Ingredients:
Pap:
240g (2 cups) maize meal
1 litre water
Pinch of salt
500ml (2 cups) milk or fresh cream
Crispy fried corn:
2.5ml (½ tsp) curry powder
5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric
5ml (1 tsp) ground cumin
5ml (1 tsp) cayenne pepper
5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika
5ml (1 tsp) dried sweet basil
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
Kernels cut from 2 mielies
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
Recipes previously published in the Sunday Times LifeStyle Food section.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Tyla graces cover of British Vogue in hot pink
Zola, Siba, Lorna: try these delectable recipes from SA’s top celeb chefs
Here’s a chakalaka recipe to kickstart your month-end weekend vibes
What would an Ami Faku cocktail taste like? Try this recipe to find out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos