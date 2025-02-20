Wild Coast Sun sous chef Godfrey Setwe guides a team of 34 to maintain high culinary standards at Sun International’s four-star seaside resort on the border of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
Born and raised in Rustenburg in the North West, the 51-year-old’s journey with the group began in 1997 when his late uncle Michael Bogatsu, who was a pastry chef at Sun City, introduced him to the world of hospitality.
Still celebrating the festivities of February? We've got a delectable chocolate brownie recipe from Setwe and executive chef Georgina Hill that will keep the romance alive in the month of love.
Seal the deal with this chocolate brownie recipe
You secured the date for Valentine's last week but this sweet treat can seal the deal with your cooking skills
Image: Supplied
GODFREY SETWE’S HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE
Still celebrating the festivities of February? We've got a delectable chocolate brownie recipe from Setwe and executive chef Georgina Hill that will keep the romance alive in the month of love.
Baking ingredients:
On the plate ingredients
Method:
Bake
