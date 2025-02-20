SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts

This week's Spotlight episode shines a light on four new cinema releases featuring unconditional love, the return of the beloved marmalade-loving bear Paddington, an action thriller, and a new perspective on the terrorist attacks at the 1972 Summer Olympics.
The Unbreakable Boy is an inspirational true story adapted from the book of the same name and is about Austin, who is born with a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. Tackling life with unwavering courage and kindness towards everyone he meets, Austin joyfully embraces life’s ups and downs. On at cinemas and starring Jacob Laval as the courageous Austin, and Zachary Levi and Meghann Fahy. A moving and uplifting movie about an unbreakable boy’s unique life affirming the world view that transforms and unites everyone around him.
Next up, the third instalment in this live action animated adventure comedy sees Paddington Bear travel to Peru to visit his aunt Lucy. Finding himself in a mysterious adventure in the rainforests of the Amazon and stumbling across a legendary treasure, the story unfolds with charm and mischief — with the Brown family in tow. Paddington in Peru stars Emily Mortimer, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas and Ben Whishaw. Now on at cinemas.
Phoebe Dynevor and Rhys Ifans star as a daughter and father duo in Inheritance, working together in the criminal underworld, only to find themselves at the centre of an international conspiracy. Directed by Neil Burger (Voyagers, Limitless) and on at cinemas, this movie was shot on an iPhone, enabling the filmmaker to manoeuvre and secure shots without being noticed. With high stakes and non-stop action, it has a brilliant ending you won't see coming.
Based on the true events of September 5 1972 at the Olympic Games in Munich, an American sports broadcasting crew finds itself thrust into covering the hostage crisis involving Israeli athletes. September 5 is told from the media's perspective and focuses on the battle of journalists seeking the truth and broadcast ratings, against the brutal backdrop of saving human lives. Starring Peter Sarsgaard, and John Magaro, this award-worthy film is nail-biting and gripping, and is on at cinemas.
