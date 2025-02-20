Model Winnie Harlow and NBA star Kyle Kuzma announced their engagement in a heartwarming Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a collection of photos captured from their engagement.
Kuzma, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, planned the perfect surprise for Harlow.
The two embarked on a romantic long weekend to the Turks and Caicos Islands which is a destination that holds sentimental value, as it was the same spot they visited in 2022.
At the time, Harlow had no idea that a proposal was in the works. She explained that upon boarding the private plane she thought it was simply a romantic Valentine’s Day gesture.
“I didn’t expect a proposal,” Harlow said in an interview with Vogue.
The plane, decorated with roses, balloons, chocolates and Champagne, seemed to be a thoughtful treat for the occasion, but little did she know it was only the beginning.
Kuzma had a beautiful surprise in store. He read a heartfelt poem to Harlow and ended it with the touching line: “Will you be my wife?” Harlow, overwhelmed with emotion, immediately said yes.
The engagement ring was stunning. Kuzma had worked with a designer to create an 8.5ct oval-cut engagement ring with two baguette stones on the side.
“I wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her — something that was elegant but timeless and simplistic,” Kuzma shared about the design.
Winnie Harlow gets engaged to NBA star Kyle Kuzma
Image: Winnie Harlow/Instagram
The surprises didn’t end there. After the plane touched down, Kuzma had another shock for Harlow. They were greeted by their families and friends waiting at a private villa to celebrate the occasion.
The evening was filled with joy as the families came together for an unforgettable celebration, complete with fireworks and a beautifully arranged outdoor dinner.
