Lifestyle

Winnie Harlow gets engaged to NBA star Kyle Kuzma

20 February 2025 - 21:00
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Model Winnie Harlow gets engaged
Model Winnie Harlow gets engaged
Image: Winnie Harlow/Instagram

Model Winnie Harlow and NBA star Kyle Kuzma announced their engagement in a heartwarming Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a collection of photos captured from their engagement.

Kuzma, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, planned the perfect surprise for Harlow.

The two embarked on a romantic long weekend to the Turks and Caicos Islands which is a destination that holds sentimental value, as it was the same spot they visited in 2022.

At the time, Harlow had no idea that a proposal was in the works. She explained that upon boarding the private plane she thought it was simply a romantic Valentine’s Day gesture.

“I didn’t expect a proposal,” Harlow said in an interview with Vogue.

The plane, decorated with roses, balloons, chocolates and Champagne, seemed to be a thoughtful treat for the occasion, but little did she know it was only the beginning.

Kuzma had a beautiful surprise in store. He read a heartfelt poem to Harlow and ended it with the touching line: “Will you be my wife?” Harlow, overwhelmed with emotion, immediately said yes.

The engagement ring was stunning. Kuzma had worked with a designer to create an 8.5ct oval-cut engagement ring with two baguette stones on the side.

“I wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her — something that was elegant but timeless and simplistic,” Kuzma shared about the design.

The surprises didn’t end there. After the plane touched down, Kuzma had another shock for Harlow. They were greeted by their families and friends waiting at a private villa to celebrate the occasion.

The evening was filled with joy as the families came together for an unforgettable celebration, complete with fireworks and a beautifully arranged outdoor dinner.

MORE:

WATCH | From feeding elephants to spotting lions — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens honeymoon in Mzansi

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens enjoy a dreamy honeymoon in South Africa.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘Is Zendaya engaged?’ – Massive diamond ring spotted at 2025 Golden Globes red carpet

Zendaya’s bold hairstyle and a massive diamond ring on the fourth finger of her left hand set the internet abuzz.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lisa Madibe on her journey to self-love, the importance of celebrating women and embracing her true self

"I have been single and celibate for five years in the Christian way."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zulu king has Mpumalanga princess as queen-to-be waiting in the wings

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is set to take on a new bride-to-be in Princess Sihle Mdluli from Mpumalanga.
Politics
2 days ago

‘Blood and Water’ star Dillon Windvogel ties the knot with his longtime partner

Actor Dillon Windvogel is offically off the market.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Pedi woman, South Korean man stun with traditional wedding

A South African woman and her South Korean husband have stolen the hearts of many South Africans with their traditional wedding ceremony videos.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Try this elevated pap and wors recipe à la Tyla on Vogue Lifestyle
  2. Tyla graces cover of British Vogue in hot pink Lifestyle
  3. There’s a new mommy in town Lifestyle
  4. Jury acquits rapper A$AP Rocky in Hollywood gun assault case Lifestyle
  5. Demi, Colman, Lupita: best and worst dressed at Baftas 2025 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS