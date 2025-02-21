Lifestyle

Best months to propose — and no, it's not Valentine's Day

It's written in the stars: psychic breaks down top dates for popping the question

21 February 2025 - 10:16 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Your dream proposal might be written in the stars. Stock photo.
Your dream proposal might be written in the stars. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A Valentine's Day proposal has behind it a huge spiritual boost. The reason Valentine's is such a lovely time to propose is because of the vibe of love and romance poured into this date globally by millions of people. This is according to celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman who wants to answer the all-important question: when is the right time to propose?

As Honigman suggests, Valentine's Day is an ideal time to go on bended knee but it might not yield the answer you're looking for. Looking at each zodiac, Honigman breaks down the best time to take the big leap.

February 28 2025

Pisces is one of the most romantic signs of the Zodiac. It believes in true, lifelong love and has a passion for relationships like no other. When multiple planets are in Pisces, the influence on love is unmistakable.

Not long after Valentine's Day, between February 18 and March 2, the Sun is in Pisces as well as Mercury, planet of communication, and Saturn, planet of Karma. Then, on the 28th, the New Moon is also reborn in Pisces.

Seal the deal with this chocolate brownie recipe

You secured the date for Valentine's last week but this sweet treat can seal the deal with your cooking skills
Lifestyle
1 day ago

June 25 2025

Cancer is one of the most marriage-loving signs. It is a sensitive and emotional water sign that enjoys family dynamics, spending time with loved ones, relaxing at home and having babies. The more planets in Cancer, the better the day is for a proposal.

Between June 21 and 26, the Sun is in Cancer as well as Mercury, planet of communication, and Jupiter, planet of wealth. On the 25th the moon also enters Cancer.

October 21 2025

Libra is a calm sign and a great listener. Libra is good at marriage. So the more Libra in the chart, the better the date is for a proposal.

The New Moon in Libra, during Libra season, is a fabulous time to find balance between two partners.

Venus, planet of love, is also in Libra on that day.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Is your star sign the most compatible? See which is the perfect date

Are Virgos too smart for Cancers? Why do Taureans go gaga for Sagittarius? Can Geminis stop being late and who knows Scorpio's truths? We have the ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Ready to share your password with your bae? Read these safety tips first

Relationships are pushing couples to forgo their digital safety. Here's how to keep cybercriminals at bay
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Is 'regret rape' real? What 'Skeem Saam' got right about consent

The soapie tackled a polarising topic that has left many perplexed about sexual assault
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Caught feelings for Mapimpi? Here's how to break-up with your celeb crush

We've got seven coping tips for the imaginary girlfriends of the Springbok wing who need to get over him
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Try this elevated pap and wors recipe à la Tyla on Vogue Lifestyle
  2. SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts Lifestyle
  3. Tyla graces cover of British Vogue in hot pink Lifestyle
  4. Seal the deal with this chocolate brownie recipe Lifestyle
  5. Winnie Harlow gets engaged to NBA star Kyle Kuzma Lifestyle

Latest Videos

How Elon Musk got involved in Germany's election | REUTERS
Parched Greece reveals the EU's complex water crisis | REUTERS