Best months to propose — and no, it's not Valentine's Day

June 25 2025
Cancer is one of the most marriage-loving signs. It is a sensitive and emotional water sign that enjoys family dynamics, spending time with loved ones, relaxing at home and having babies. The more planets in Cancer, the better the day is for a proposal.
Between June 21 and 26, the Sun is in Cancer as well as Mercury, planet of communication, and Jupiter, planet of wealth. On the 25th the moon also enters Cancer.
October 21 2025
Libra is a calm sign and a great listener. Libra is good at marriage. So the more Libra in the chart, the better the date is for a proposal.
The New Moon in Libra, during Libra season, is a fabulous time to find balance between two partners.
Venus, planet of love, is also in Libra on that day.
A Valentine's Day proposal has behind it a huge spiritual boost. The reason Valentine's is such a lovely time to propose is because of the vibe of love and romance poured into this date globally by millions of people. This is according to celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman who wants to answer the all-important question: when is the right time to propose?
As Honigman suggests, Valentine's Day is an ideal time to go on bended knee but it might not yield the answer you're looking for. Looking at each zodiac, Honigman breaks down the best time to take the big leap.
February 28 2025
Pisces is one of the most romantic signs of the Zodiac. It believes in true, lifelong love and has a passion for relationships like no other. When multiple planets are in Pisces, the influence on love is unmistakable.
Not long after Valentine's Day, between February 18 and March 2, the Sun is in Pisces as well as Mercury, planet of communication, and Saturn, planet of Karma. Then, on the 28th, the New Moon is also reborn in Pisces.
Seal the deal with this chocolate brownie recipe
