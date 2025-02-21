Lifestyle

Bonang, Swanky Jerry, Zozi: style tips to help you own power dressing

21 February 2025 - 10:46
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
TV personality Bonang Matheba.
Image: Supplied

The power-dressing trend has dominated red carpets and runways from Paris Fashion Week to the state of the nation address.

Here’s a look at how you can own it with inspiration from South Africa’s most formidable dressers.

BONANG MATHEBA 

1. Luella diamante detail blazer, Bash, R1,499. 2. Green Marquise satement stud earrings, Lovisa, R250. 3. Pleated satin maxi skirt, Foschini, R199. 4. Women's Steve Madden silver livy heels, Steve Madden, R899.
Image: Instagram/@bonang_m, Supplied

For her professional outfits, Matheba always goes for timeless elegance. While her party looks are famed for bold colours with daring cutouts and textures, her workwear focuses on structured pieces and feminine tailoring.

A must-have staple is a blazer that can be worn with matching trousers or skirts to create an A-line silhouette. While lovers of this approach to style often adhere to rigid fashion rules, such as matching the colour of their bag to their shoes, Matheba approaches it with a lot more freedom by matching complementary colours with whatever she wears.

SWANKY JERRY

1. Women's black double belted blazer dress, The Fix, R479.99. 2. Sheer rib-knit turtleneck top blue, Superbalist, R164. 3. Realm Of Saturn corset belt, Medusa's Attic, R650. 4. Straight leg pleather pintuck pants, Foschini, R499.
Image: Instagram/@theaccrapaparazzi

As a seasoned favourite on Young, Famous and African, Swanky has become known for his bold maximalist style. While some of his outfits can be too extreme for corporate spaces, layering accessories is an easy way to adopt his looks. For those who aren’t afraid to attempt his excessive pieces, more is always more — so make sure to have a trusted corset or harness cropped high-waisted trousers that go well with dramatic shoes and form-fitting tops.

ZOZI TUNZI

1. Women's black pu top with asymmetric hem, The Fix, R199 2. Luna teardrop earrings gold, Superbalist, R107. 3. Luella satin high waist wide leg pleated pants, Luella, R799. 4. Unreal women 1970s feel mule heel, Shoe City, R269.
Image: Instagram/@aust_malema, Supplied

Since her run as Miss SA and Miss Universe, Tunzi’s style evolution has embraced edgy and futuristic style choices softened with feminine touches. This look is for go-getters who want to stand out from the crowd, so opt for unique blouses with unconventional cuts and fabrics. Pair these with wide-legged skirts or look for dresses that take up visual space. Creating this visually dominant look, you can pair it with metallic accessories that allow you to shine and modernise your overall look. Look for chunky bracelets and abstract designed earrings.

