Hit shows galore: M-Net kicks off 2025 with an ‘Express from the US’ bang

The world’s greatest international TV shows don’t come to SA any fresher than via M-Net ‘Express from the US’. The option to watch just-released content at the same time as — or within 24 hours of — its US premiere has been available to M-Net viewers since July 2014.

The innovation gave ‘superfans’ the opportunity to watch new episodes of their favourite shows and be part of the global social media conversation from early-morning SA time, with the episodes airing again in the prime time slot on M-Net (DStv channel 101) later that same evening for other viewers. The episodes are also available on DStv Catch Up, immediately after the evening prime time broadcast.

M-Net is kicking 2025 off with an ‘Express from the US’ bang, bringing the debut season of spin-off Suits: LA, the third season of 15-time Emmy-winning The White Lotus and the second season of eight-time Emmy-winning The Last of US to South African viewers, hot on the heels of their US broadcasts.

Episodes of these titles will also be available on DStv Catch Up, DStv Stream and Showmax for those who miss the ‘Express from the US’ premiere.

Suits: LA

Five-and-a-half years after Suits’ Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) quit corporate law and moved to Seattle with his former executive assistant-turned wife Donna (Sarah Rafferty) to join Mike Ross’s (Patrick J Adams) legal clinic, he’s back for a stint in a high-octane spin-off series, Suits: LA. The show premieres in the US on February 23 and comes to M-Net ‘Express from the US’ at 8am on February 24.

Suits: LA centres on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful entertainment clients in Los Angeles including Denzel Washington, Matt Damon, Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.