Hit shows galore: M-Net kicks off 2025 with an ‘Express from the US’ bang
Catch fresh episodes of ‘Suits: LA’ and the latest seasons of ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘The Last Of Us’ within 24 hours of airing in the States
The world’s greatest international TV shows don’t come to SA any fresher than via M-Net ‘Express from the US’. The option to watch just-released content at the same time as — or within 24 hours of — its US premiere has been available to M-Net viewers since July 2014.
The innovation gave ‘superfans’ the opportunity to watch new episodes of their favourite shows and be part of the global social media conversation from early-morning SA time, with the episodes airing again in the prime time slot on M-Net (DStv channel 101) later that same evening for other viewers. The episodes are also available on DStv Catch Up, immediately after the evening prime time broadcast.
M-Net is kicking 2025 off with an ‘Express from the US’ bang, bringing the debut season of spin-off Suits: LA, the third season of 15-time Emmy-winning The White Lotus and the second season of eight-time Emmy-winning The Last of US to South African viewers, hot on the heels of their US broadcasts.
Episodes of these titles will also be available on DStv Catch Up, DStv Stream and Showmax for those who miss the ‘Express from the US’ premiere.
Suits: LA
Five-and-a-half years after Suits’ Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) quit corporate law and moved to Seattle with his former executive assistant-turned wife Donna (Sarah Rafferty) to join Mike Ross’s (Patrick J Adams) legal clinic, he’s back for a stint in a high-octane spin-off series, Suits: LA. The show premieres in the US on February 23 and comes to M-Net ‘Express from the US’ at 8am on February 24.
Suits: LA centres on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful entertainment clients in Los Angeles including Denzel Washington, Matt Damon, Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.
WATCH | The cast of ‘Suits: LA’ shares a glimpse of what’s in store from this new legal drama set in the high-stakes world of entertainment law. Watch the premiere ‘Express from the US’ on February 24 at 8am on M-Net (DStv channel 101).
The White Lotus S3
One of the most hotly anticipated TV shows of 2025 — the third season of The White Lotus — has just landed on M-Net (DStv Channel 101). Missed the first episode? Don’t stress, you’ll find it on DStv Catch Up, DStv Stream and Showmax. You can then catch fresh episodes every Monday ‘Express from the US’ at 4am, with a repeat in prime time at 9pm.
The show follows the guests of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, who can’t escape their personal demons, even on luxury vacations. Add in a cast of employees with their own struggles and the two worlds collide — with sometimes funny, sometimes passionate and often murderous consequences.
The first two seasons opened with a shot of an unidentified dead body, setting up a mystery in the background that propels the story. Creator Mike White told The Hollywood Reporter that while the first season had a passionate relationship at its core and the second was driven by money, the third season will be a “satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality”.
WATCH | The trailer for ‘The White Lotus’ season 3.
The Last Of US S2
Coming to M-Net ‘Express from the US’ in April, season two of The Last Of Us picks up five years after the events of season 1, which chronicled Joel and Ellie’s trek across the wasteland that America had become. The season sees them settled in the Wyoming commune run by Joel’s sister-in-law Maria (Rutina Wesley), who now has a child with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna).
Ellie seems to be able to enjoy a normal life as a teenager and develops a crush on a girl named Dina (Isabela Merced), who happens to be the ex of her close friend, Jesse (Young Mazino). There’s still tension between her and Joel, who is struggling to come to terms with what he had to do to save Ellie’s life in the season one finale.
WATCH | The teaser for ‘The Last Of Us’ season 2.
For those in the instant gratification game, M-Net has you covered with 'Express from the US'. For updates about Suits LA, The White Lotus S3 and The Last of Us S2, visit the M-Net Website
This article was sponsored by M-Net.