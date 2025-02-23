Lifestyle

IN PICS | Music and fashion came together on a buzzing Saturday night in Pretoria

23 February 2025 - 17:07 By Kabelo Mokoena
Trumpeter Mo-T of Mi Casa plays the trumpet on stage at the Mahindra fusion fest at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Pretoria's Sunbet Arena at Time Square, east of the capital, came alive on Saturday evening thanks to the Mahindra Fusion Fest which brought together top artists including Mi Casa, Cassper Nyovest and KO.

The festival was held to celebrate music, art and fashion and also marked 20 years of Mahindra in South Africa. 

From Afro pop, amapiano to Afro jazz and hip-hop, different South African music genres were represented at the event which drew thousands of revellers from different walks of life.

Multi-award winning hip-hop superstar Cassper Nyovest closed the show, performing some of his best hits which got the crowd screaming to smash hits such as Doc Shebeleza', Destiny and Tito Mboweni.

The event also included a fashion show where upcoming designers got to also showcase their work.

Brief fashion shows where unknown aspirant designers were given a platform to showcase their wares were held between the music performances with the audience applauding some of the designs.

The winning designer took home R30,000 which is expected to contribute towards tuition fees at a fashion design school of their choice.

Other performers included Amapiano star Young Stunna, Kamo Mphela, legendary musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Sjava.

TimesLIVE

